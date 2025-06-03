Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Should you lock your luggage when traveling? Plus, must-know restaurant insights

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
airport locked bag

With tightened travel security today, experts warn of luggage risks such as theft and mishandling. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

BAGGAGE BLUES: With tightened airport security, experts are warning of luggage risks like theft and mishandling by travelers.

SACRED GROUND: Tourists recently found historically significant remains on a beach in South Carolina.

TABLE TALK: A restaurant consultant reveals common dining mistakes, such as lingering too long after meals.

A waitress holds out her arms as a woman and a man seated at a table dispute an order.

When a restaurant food order is wrong, the server usually receives the brunt of the criticism. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

THINKING OF DAD – Celebrate your Dad's love of food this Father's Day with these 10 foodie gifts, from cutting boards to pizza ovens and steak subscriptions. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.