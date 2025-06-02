Should you lock your luggage when traveling? Why it's a weighty matter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As travelers embark on their summer trips this year, experts are weighing in on whether people should take the extra precaution of protecting their luggage by locking it up.

Travel expert Francesca Page of New York told Fox News Digital that bags and checked bags have always been an issue.

"Over the years, travel security has tightened for good reason," said Page.

AIRLINE PASSENGER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT 'RARELY ENFORCED' BAGGAGE POLICY ON FLIGHT

"People are not only concerned that their bags will go missing, but also that the bags are not secure or even securely handled," she added.

Page said there's also the risk of airport theft.

A massive 45.1 million Americans were predicted to travel at least 50 miles from their homes over Memorial Day weekend — with 3.61 million Americans flying to their destination, according to AAA.

In addition, a 2025 summer travel survey from Deloitte has reported that 53% of Americans plan to take leisure vacations this summer, a rise from the 48% reported in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital he wouldn't pack anything worth locking in checked bags.

"The risk of an airline mishandling your bags is far greater than the risk of theft," said Leff.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

He added, "Losing luggage is just as bad as having it stolen — and a TSA-approved lock won't stop another passenger from taking your bag at the carousel upon arrival."

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimates that approximately 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints each month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There isn't much downside to locking your bag — until, of course, you lose the key or forget the combination," said Leff.