Should you lock your luggage when traveling? Why it's a weighty matter

Travel insiders advise careful packing, reveal challenges of locking and securing checked bags

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
Store sells items from baggage unclaimed by travelers: Tips on how to avoid losing your luggage Video

Store sells items from baggage unclaimed by travelers: Tips on how to avoid losing your luggage

Sonni Hood, senior manager of public relations for the store Unclaimed Baggage in Alabama, reveals top tips on how travelers could make sure their luggage won't get lost.

As travelers embark on their summer trips this year, experts are weighing in on whether people should take the extra precaution of protecting their luggage by locking it up.

Travel expert Francesca Page of New York told Fox News Digital that bags and checked bags have always been an issue.

"Over the years, travel security has tightened for good reason," said Page.

AIRLINE PASSENGER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE ABOUT 'RARELY ENFORCED' BAGGAGE POLICY ON FLIGHT

"People are not only concerned that their bags will go missing, but also that the bags are not secure or even securely handled," she added.

Page said there's also the risk of airport theft.

airport locked bag

With tightened travel security today, experts warn of luggage risks such as theft and mishandling. (iStock)

A massive 45.1 million Americans were predicted to travel at least 50 miles from their homes over Memorial Day weekend — with 3.61 million Americans flying to their destination, according to AAA.

In addition, a 2025 summer travel survey from Deloitte has reported that 53% of Americans plan to take leisure vacations this summer, a rise from the 48% reported in 2024. 

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View From the Wing," told Fox News Digital he wouldn't pack anything worth locking in checked bags.

waiting for luggage at baggage claim

 "Losing luggage is just as bad as having it stolen," one travel expert told Fox News Digital.  (iStock)

"The risk of an airline mishandling your bags is far greater than the risk of theft," said Leff.

He added, "Losing luggage is just as bad as having it stolen — and a TSA-approved lock won't stop another passenger from taking your bag at the carousel upon arrival." 

travel luggage for any trip main photo

Approximately 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints each month, TSA estimates. (iStock)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimates that approximately 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints each month. 

"There isn't much downside to locking your bag — until, of course, you lose the key or forget the combination," said Leff.