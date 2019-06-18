Shoppers slam fashion retailer over cheap bikini: 'Disgusting, questionable ethics'

Shoppers are upset with fashion retailer Missguided over their £1 ($1.25) bikini promotion, which many have called unethical and bad for the environment.

SKIMPY 'MICRO BIKINI' FROM ASOS CONFUSES SHOPPERS: 'WHEN YOU GET DRESSED AND YOU'RE STILL DRUNK'

The fast-fashion company launched the item as part of a “limited-time only” promotion to celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary. The site announced it would be dropping 1,000 of the string bikinis every day. However, those online were quick to slam the store, claiming the cheap product was hurting garment workers.

WATCH: VIDEO OF GARLIC-PEELING SECRET MESMERIZES THE INTERNET

But not everyone was critical of the 85 percent polyester string bikini, which has sold out in each size every day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement from Missguided, the company addressed the shoppers' concerns and claimed the bikini was sourced “to the same high standards” as its other items.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We launched the £1 bikini as a promotional item to celebrate 10 years of empowering women to look and feel good without breaking the bank. It cost us more to produce than £1 and we're absorbing the costs so we can offer it at an incredible price as a gift to our customers,” the statement read on the company’s website.