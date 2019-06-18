Expand / Collapse search
Fast Fashion
Published

Shoppers slam fashion retailer over cheap bikini: 'Disgusting, questionable ethics'

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler
Shoppers are upset with fashion retailer Missguided over their £1 ($1.25) bikini promotion, which many have called unethical and bad for the environment.

The fast-fashion company launched the item as part of a “limited-time only” promotion to celebrate the company’s 10-year anniversary. The site announced it would be dropping 1,000 of the string bikinis every day. However, those online were quick to slam the store, claiming the cheap product was hurting garment workers.

But not everyone was critical of the 85 percent polyester string bikini, which has sold out in each size every day.

In a statement from Missguided, the company addressed the shoppers' concerns and claimed the bikini was sourced “to the same high standards” as its other items.

The 85-percent polyester string bikini has sold out in each size every day, with the company releasing 1,000 bikinis each day.

“We launched the £1 bikini as a promotional item to celebrate 10 years of empowering women to look and feel good without breaking the bank. It cost us more to produce than £1 and we're absorbing the costs so we can offer it at an incredible price as a gift to our customers,” the statement read on the company’s website.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.