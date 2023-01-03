Shelter cat who went viral thanks to 'sad and depressed' photo is now helping other cats get adopted

A cat that had been placed for adoption in New Jersey has found viral fame and a forever family – thanks to an online ad announcing that he was seeking a home.

Now, his Twitter page is being used as a platform to help other felines found homes.

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old short hair domestic tabby, now has 80,000 followers since Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center shared an image of him on Petfinder.

The listing said: "Fishtopher is not a fish out of water, but he is out of sorts at the shelter. He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company."

Fishtopher was brought into the shelter on Oct. 19 after being found as a stray, according to his adoption listing.

"He is a sweet, easy-going, laid-back boy. Fishtopher loves being pet, and is an affectionate boy," the shelter shared in the listing.

The listing went on, "He wouldn't even look up for pictures, but did enjoy his one on one attention, and getting chin rubs."

he doesnt like when we use the kitchen because it means we're not sitting with him pic.twitter.com/7z7dkM113J — Fishtopher the Cat (@mrfishtopher) December 27, 2022

Fishtopher was adopted and brought into a new home in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day.

Hopefully his new home is quiet and full of cuddles, since that is what "makes him feel secure," the listing said.

Since Fishtopher's adoption, he has continued to "stay in touch" with his thousands of Twitter fans.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ! Bowie is a handsome, friendly FIV boy! He loves treats and cuddles and also can get silly when he wants to play! https://t.co/M3O5uahOiz pic.twitter.com/cJdUQFG5tz — Fishtopher the Cat (@mrfishtopher) December 18, 2022

Now, Fishtopher "shares" postings about other cats who are in need of homes – just as he once was.

After a cat is adopted, people have been tagging the "Fishtopher the Cat" Twitter page to announce that those cats have found a new family.

HE GOT ADOPTED https://t.co/UHq6Qy3drT — vincent vinny vincenzo (@MyKittyVinnie) January 18, 2023

"HE GOT ADOPTED," one person wrote on Jan. 18, adding the original tweet shared by Fishtopher's account featuring a cat named Vinny.

"his adoption link no longer works and he is not listed on the shelter website so i believe its safe to assume ADOPTED!!" the Fishtopher account tweeted on Jan. 10, along with a photo of a stray cat named Grizzly.

Again on Jan.10, the Fishtopher account announced how a cat named Big Mac was adopted in Missouri: "his foster let me know hes met his new family and theyre taking him home saturday!!!" the tweet said.

his foster let me know hes met his new family and theyre taking him home saturday!!! https://t.co/eGNG1llnN3 — Fishtopher the Cat (@mrfishtopher) January 10, 2023

A representative from Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center told Fox New Digital that their social media accounts have increasingly gained followers since the "sad" image of Fishtopher went viral.

The shelter has also been able to help perspective pet owners learn more about adoptable animals, the rep added.