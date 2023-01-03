Expand / Collapse search
Pets
Published

Shelter cat who went viral thanks to 'sad and depressed' photo is now helping other cats get adopted

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old tabby cat who now lives with his new family in Maryland, features adoptable felines on his Twitter page

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A cat that had been placed for adoption in New Jersey has found viral fame and a forever family – thanks to an online ad announcing that he was seeking a home.

Now, his Twitter page is being used as a platform to help other felines found homes.

Fishtopher, a 5-year-old short hair domestic tabby, now has 80,000 followers since Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center shared an image of him on Petfinder.

The listing said: "Fishtopher is not a fish out of water, but he is out of sorts at the shelter. He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company." 

"Fishtopher is a big cheeky boy, wouldn't you love rubbing up on those big cheeks," shared Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center on Fishtopher's viral adoption listing.

(Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center)

Fishtopher was brought into the shelter on Oct. 19 after being found as a stray, according to his adoption listing.

"He is a sweet, easy-going, laid-back boy. Fishtopher loves being pet, and is an affectionate boy," the shelter shared in the listing.

The listing went on, "He wouldn't even look up for pictures, but did enjoy his one on one attention, and getting chin rubs."

Fishtopher was adopted and brought into a new home in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thanksgiving Day.

Hopefully his new home is quiet and full of cuddles, since that is what "makes him feel secure," the listing said.

Since Fishtopher's adoption, he has continued to "stay in touch" with his thousands of Twitter fans.

Now, Fishtopher "shares" postings about other cats who are in need of homes – just as he once was.

After a cat is adopted, people have been tagging the "Fishtopher the Cat" Twitter page to announce that those cats have found a new family.

"HE GOT ADOPTED," one person wrote on Jan. 18, adding the original tweet shared by Fishtopher's account featuring a cat named Vinny.

"his adoption link no longer works and he is not listed on the shelter website so i believe its safe to assume ADOPTED!!" the Fishtopher account tweeted on Jan. 10, along with a photo of a stray cat named Grizzly.

Again on Jan.10, the Fishtopher account announced how a cat named Big Mac was adopted in Missouri: "his foster let me know hes met his new family and theyre taking him home saturday!!!" the tweet said.

A representative from Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center told Fox New Digital that their social media accounts have increasingly gained followers since the "sad" image of Fishtopher went viral.

 The shelter has also been able to help perspective pet owners learn more about adoptable animals, the rep added.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 