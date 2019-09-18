Mom dresses in unicorn costume to surprise daughter at bus stop, adorable video shows

A mom of two in Spring, Texas, is embracing the Halloween season with a giant pink unicorn costume that she donned while meeting her daughter at the school bus on Friday.

Somer Scandridge, a self-described “big kid for life,” said she had just received the costume in the mail before the bus arrived and decided to debut it while greeting her daughter, Madison, 6.

The decision was clearly the right move, as Madison was filmed running with a big smile on her face toward her mom, who could be seen dancing in the rainbow-maned pink outfit and tail. In the video, Madison’s love for unicorns is also on full display, as she was sporting a unicorn headband and a unicorn-themed backpack.

“When your daughter is young enough to think you’re still cool and not embarrassing,” Somer captioned the video on her Facebook page.

Others on Facebook were just as tickled by the video and praised the mom for wearing the costume.

“You are my inspiration. LOVE IT,” one person commented.

“I love everything about this!” another exclaimed.

“This is just adorable,” someone else wrote.

“Oh.my.gosh. I FREAKING LOVE YOU AND YOURE THE BEST MOM EVERRR!!!” another shared.

Somer told local news outlet KTRK that she bought the costume as part of a family tradition.

"Every year, my 4-year-old son and my 6-year-old daughter pick out their Halloween costumes, and whatever they pick, we match them. My husband matches my son and I match my daughter," Somer said to KTRK.

This year, Madison chose unicorns.

"We're a super close family and do a lot of stuff together," she added.