Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Parenting
Published

Mom dresses in unicorn costume to surprise daughter at bus stop, adorable video shows

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A mom of two in Spring, Texas, is embracing the Halloween season with a giant pink unicorn costume that she donned while meeting her daughter at the school bus on Friday.

Somer Scandridge, a self-described “big kid for life,” said she had just received the costume in the mail before the bus arrived and decided to debut it while greeting her daughter, Madison, 6.

TEEN’S HILARIOUS COSTUME PRANKS ON LITTLE BROTHER GO VIRAL

The decision was clearly the right move, as Madison was filmed running with a big smile on her face toward her mom, who could be seen dancing in the rainbow-maned pink outfit and tail. In the video, Madison’s love for unicorns is also on full display, as she was sporting a unicorn headband and a unicorn-themed backpack.

“When your daughter is young enough to think you’re still cool and not embarrassing,” Somer captioned the video on her Facebook page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others on Facebook were just as tickled by the video and praised the mom for wearing the costume.

“You are my inspiration. LOVE IT,” one person commented.

“I love everything about this!” another exclaimed.

The mom of two met her daughter at the bus stop on Friday in a surprising outfit.

The mom of two met her daughter at the bus stop on Friday in a surprising outfit. (iStock)

“This is just adorable,” someone else wrote.

“Oh.my.gosh. I FREAKING LOVE YOU AND YOURE THE BEST MOM EVERRR!!!” another shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Somer told local news outlet KTRK that she bought the costume as part of a family tradition.

"Every year, my 4-year-old son and my 6-year-old daughter pick out their Halloween costumes, and whatever they pick, we match them. My husband matches my son and I match my daughter," Somer said to KTRK.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This year, Madison chose unicorns.

"We're a super close family and do a lot of stuff together," she added.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.