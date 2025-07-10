Seniors flock to new Hooters restaurant, plus clue leads to shipwreck discovery

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
GRANDPA'S HOTSPOT: Seniors from a Florida retirement community couldn't wait to try out a new Hooters restaurant.
PLANT POWER: Researchers are urging Americans to treat fruits and vegetables as medicine.
LOST & FOUND: A single broken plate helped a crew identify a shipwreck after 140 years.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
GREEN DEALS - Amazon Prime Day features deals on lawn equipment like leaf blowers and lawn mowers. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion