Amazon Prime Day: Get up to 50% off lawn equipment

During Amazon’s biggest sale event — Amazon Prime Day — gardeners and homeowners can find incredible deals on lawn equipment. Having the right lawn equipment can make all the difference when it comes to transforming your outdoor space.

During Prime Day, which runs July 8 – July 11, you can get up to 50% off lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and hoses.

To take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, you must be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

During the sale, you can also find deals on everything from Apple devices to everyday essentials, air purifiers and TVs.

Original price: $499.99

The Greenworks self-propelled lawn mower is a cordless, battery-powered mower that actually has a long runtime. You can run the mower for up to 60 minutes on two fully charged batteries. Recharging the batteries takes just 30 minutes. You can tackle up to one acre with the mower.

Original price: $549

A SENIX push lawn mower has all the features you want from a trusty lawn mower, and more. From LED lights to an ultra-quiet sound, you can mow whenever you need to. Suitable for lawns up to half an acre, the SENIX is best for those with smaller lawns. There’s a three-in-one cutting system that allows you to switch between mulching, bagging and side discharging the grass.

Original price: $4,799.99

Make mowing your lawn a breeze with a Greenworks cordless electric riding mower. It can cut up to one and a half acres on a single charge and is much quieter than a gas-powered mower. You can mow early or late at night thanks to the LED lights built in. Also integrated into the mower is a cargo bed that helps you lug mulch or soil.

Original price: $159.99

Get rid of pesky weeds with a state-of-the-art trimmer. The VARSK string trimmer is a two-in-one trimmer that converts between trimming and edging modes. There’s no fiddling with the trimmer string; the advanced tech automatically feeds the line in and cuts off excess string as you’re mowing. A full battery charge gives you a runtime of up to 30 minutes.

Original price: $149

Craftsman makes a high-powered string trimmer that has a telescoping pole, making it easier to get to hard-to-reach areas in your yard. The trimmer automatically feeds into your line, so there are no long interruptions in your mowing. The 13-inch cutting swatch takes down weeds faster. Also included is a battery-powered leaf blower with an easy-to-use dual speed trigger.

Original price: $99.99

Finally, get all your leaves and debris out of your yard with a more efficient Wolfmen electric leaf blower. Each battery included gives you a runtime of 30 minutes at the low speed. With two batteries, that’s up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted leaf blowing. Weighing in at just under four pounds, you won’t exhaust yourself when you’re cleaning up your yard.

Original price: $99.99

This handheld cordless leaf blower is great for smaller yards or people who don’t want the heavy lift of a traditional leaf blower. The blower weighs just 1.35 pounds, making it extremely lightweight compared to other models. Included are two batteries that give you a combined runtime of 50 minutes.

Original price: $99.99

A 20-inch cordless hedge trimmer makes shrub work easy and efficient. The 180-degree adjustable head helps you shape hard-to-reach areas on your plants. With a 120-minute runtime, you’ll be able to tackle your whole yard without stopping. To keep you safe, there’s a safety lock that prevents accidental activation, a non-slip handle that gives you a good grip and gloves and goggles are included.

Original price: $239.98

Ensure your plants get properly watered with a retractable garden hose. Just attach it to your home or a fence post, and you can control your hose a lot easier. The hose extends to 130 feet and retracts when you’re not using it. Just let go of the hose and it’ll slowly retract without kinking or tangling.