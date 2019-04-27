Self-taught makeup artist discusses Instagram stardom

A self-taught makeup artist who uses her body as a canvas to transform into bizarre and terrifying creatures has become an Instagram star after going viral.

Tiffany Hunt started her hobby as a child when she played with her mum’s eyeliner and lipstick to turn herself into monsters to scare her friends.

Her passion grew and two years ago she began posting pictures of her creations on Instagram including tutorials on how to apply makeup.

The 23-year-old now has more than 400,000 followers worldwide – 200,000 of them on Instagram – and hopes to make her hobby a full-time job.

Hunt, a part-time retail worker, spends hours transforming her own body into bizarre and scary creations at her home in Sherwood, Nottingham, England.

Her transformations include cupid, a rainbow unicorn, a terrifying Halloween corpse and a radiant butterfly.

Hunt said: “I have always been artistic and loved drawing. The makeup started as a by-product of that when I was 11. I just used my face as a canvas instead and started using different products and techniques.”

“I had to sacrifice my clothes and get rid of my wardrobe in my room to make way for all the drawers to store all of my makeup,” she dished. “I just have a mirror on a fold out dining table and the white backdrop is just the wall in the dining room. I light the video up using a ring lamp on top of a Lidl shopping basket.”

“Sometimes I stay up until 3 a.m. to do looks and post them on my Instagram. Just months after first starting, I had 100,000 followers,” Hunt revealed. “I just love spending an hour or so doing something and it gives me more confidence – you feel different in a way like a whole new person.”

The makeup artist reached the top five of the NYX face awards in 2018 which celebrates the makeup artists creativity and expression.

“I never really started my Instagram with the intention of growing it to the size it is now – it is so crazy and overwhelming,” she said.

“A lot of people are now turning to YouTube to learn because you are learning from different people and it is so expensive to learn makeup at university,” Hunt continued. “I am completely self-taught and encourage people to learn from people online.”

“I would love to work on movies and to travel and do something different every day – I don’t want to be doing the same thing day in day out.”

The talented creative does makeup for clients who seek to be transformed by her paintbrushes and glitter.

Hunt charges up to $75 an hour, depending on body paint and sketching out designs before creating the finished product.

This story was originally published by SWNS.