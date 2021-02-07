Kylie Jenner does Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup for the first time in viral video

Kylie Jenner spent some quality time with Caitlyn Jenner in a new makeup video that was posted to YouTube.

The near 16-minute makeup transformation was shared to the 71-year-old’s channel on Saturday, which showed the famous pair bonding over their beauty routines and early memories.

Kylie and Caitlyn both said this is the first time the cosmetics mogul has done the Olympian’s makeup.

"This is the highlight of my life," Kylie, 23, said. "We've been talking about this for forever… We saved this special moment for you guys because this is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad's makeup."

Caitlyn gushed over the fact that Kylie found makeup to be her calling at a young age, and compared that to how she found sports to be her calling decades before her transition.

The elder Jenner noted that she found the courage to transition into a woman at the age of 65 because she felt she was done raising her family.

"Finally, it was my time to be me and live my life," Caitlyn explained. "And then I did it and you guys have been my best friends. My kids have been absolutely wonderful in all of this."

In response to Caitlyn’s admission, Kylie revealed she has felt moved by the motivational videos Caitlyn has put out thus far on her journey.

The duo also went down memory lane and discussed how Caitlyn used to "yell" at Kylie over watching makeup videos.

Eventually, Caitlyn shared she realized makeup was a "passion" for the youngest Jenner, who has made a fortune with her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands.

Kylie, remained humble however and noted that Caitlyn is good at applying makeup as well.

"I remember one of the girls saying, ‘Well, how do you know that about makeup,’" Caitlyn told Kylie. "I was doing makeup 30 years before you were born."

At one point, the pair took a moment to address Caitlyn’s pronouns to minimize confusion.

"Sometimes people get really confused when Kendall and I still call you dad," Kylie began. "I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you were OK with us still calling you dad. How do you feel about that now?"

Caitlyn reaffirmed to Kylie that she is OK with being called a "dad" by children because she had served as their dad for so long. But, she also shared she appreciates that her children refer to her with female pronouns while use the title of dad.

"Some people say 'Oh, you're the mother.' No I'm not, I'm the dad, and I've been the dad the whole way," Caitlyn explained. "I will be their father until the day they die, or I die."