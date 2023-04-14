Expand / Collapse search
Published

See what was inside an urn a Goodwill shopper purchased for a few dollars: 'Who would donate this?'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

(Josie Chase from Seattle purchased this urn at a Goodwill location for $3.99 – and was shocked at what she found inside it.)

‘So sad’ – See what this woman discovered in an urn purchased for $3.99. Continue reading…

‘Woke virus’ – Kirk Cameron continues his kids' book tour – and he's still getting pushback. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" for Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&amp;A with Leo Terrell.

‘Gut punch’ – See how a community responded after a 93-year-old veteran was scammed. Continue reading…

‘Christian mission’ – Check out one seaside town's faith in action. Continue reading…

‘Waggle dance’ – Adult bees teach baby bees these adorable moves. Continue reading…

Adult honeybees teach baby bees an adorable — and important — dance, according to new study.

Late fee – This album was returned to a library years after due date. Continue reading…

TikTok Trend – Would you try cottage cheese ice cream? Continiue reading…

‘Ultimate apps’ – See how to create incredible invites for any occasion. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. 

