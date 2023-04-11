Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Album returned to Toronto Public Library nearly 41 years after its due date

'Better late than never,' said the library — and 'good thing we eliminated late fines last year'

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
A vintage vinyl album has made its way back to its home library more than 40 years past its due date.

The Toronto Public Library shared a tweet on April 6 showing the album cover and the original library card, with a due date of Oct. 5, 1982.

The album made its way back to the Spadina Road Branch in Toronto, Ontario.

The music album, "Tanzmusik der Praetorius-Zeit: Dance Music from the Time of Praetorius," by Fritz Neumeyer, was released in Hamburg, Germany in the 1960s, according to an Ebay auction that was selling the same album.

The classical 12-inch LP was released by the record label Archiv Produktion, as seen on Ebay.

    The Toronto Public Library has received an album more than 40 years after the item's original due date. (Toronto Public Library)

    The album was due back on Oct. 5, 1982, as seen on this library card. (Toronto Public Library)

"Good thing we eliminated late fines last year," the library staff wrote on Twitter.

"I wonder how much it would have cost in late fees?" one user commented.

"But [the] penalty if that card was missing is 25 cents. Priceless," another person shared. 

On March 31, 2022, the Toronto Public Library eliminated late fees in the hope of "removing a barrier to access and making the library more welcoming to all," the library shared in a press release.

"When customers have fines, they are less likely to use the library and take advantage of the wide variety of materials and services, including free wifi, quiet study and workspace, programs for all ages and opportunities for civic engagement and participation."

While the library has done away with late fees, those who have lost or damaged an item — or who do not return an item — are still required to pay for its replacement cost. 

The library eliminated late fees last year — so no one will be charged with an abundance of late fees for this vastly overdue item. 

The library claims that fines actually "create a barrier" for those who hope to use the different services at the library.

"Fines were originally introduced to encourage customers to return materials on time, but increasingly have been found by libraries across North America to be ineffective in encouraging the return of library materials as intended," the Toronto Public Library said in its media release.

Fox News Digital reached out the Toronto Public Library for comment.