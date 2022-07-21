Sea turtles on Florida's Space Coast on track to set new record for nests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The loggerhead sea turtles of Florida’s Space Coast are on track to set higher records for nests.

The Florida Space Coast beaches are part of the largest nesting aggregation site of sea turtles in the world, with upwards of 23,000 sea turtle nests having been counted since the beginning of nesting season, according to the Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism.

In 2022 so far, the agency has counted some 17,996 loggerhead, 128 leatherback, 5,301 green and two critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley turtles in surveyed areas. In 2021 Brevard County recorded more than 29,000 nests in the area.

Sea turtle season begins in March and goes through the end of October, so there’s still time for the 2022 numbers to grow.

"The Space Coast is known as one of the top nesting areas for loggerheads, and as their nesting season begins to wind down, we’ve already seen more than 2,000 more nests this year over last in the surveyed areas," says Peter Cranis, executive director, Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism.

"Green sea turtles are still nesting, so we’re excited to see their numbers continue to grow as well," he adds. "We encourage visitors to consider taking a night sea turtle walk in June or July during the height of Loggerhead nesting for a special one-of-a-kind experience."

"Nature is such an important part of what makes the Space Coast so unique, so we’re always happy to spread the word," Cranis says.

Using her back flippers, a sea turtle will dig a nest in the sand and lay her eggs. The process typically takes one to three hours. Then, the mother turtle will drag herself back into the ocean, according to the National Ocean Service's website.

The sea turtle lays up to 100 eggs. The eggs then incubate in warm sand for roughly 60 days, the agency says.

The turtle species most frequently found on the Space Coast is the endangered loggerhead, according to the Florida Space Coast Office of Tourism.

As Florida’s most abundant sea turtle, to date, the loggerheads are approximately 20% ahead of their numbers last year in Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County, and could be on track to set a new record.

In addition to spotting two nests of the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles this season so far, it’s also worth noting that as of June 25 the leatherbacks have doubled their numbers this year from what was recorded in the previous two years.