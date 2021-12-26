Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christmas
Published

Hundreds of Santas surf on Florida's Space Coast

Surfing Santas hosted its 12th annual charity surf on Christmas Eve with special appearance from NFL quarterback

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
In Florida, Santa ditched his nine reindeer and flying sleigh and kicked off Christmas festivities with a surfboard.

The remarkable moment happened at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve Friday, when hundreds of surfers donned their best Santa costumes to celebrate the holiday and benefit local charities.

Thousands of spectators traveled to Florida’s Space Coast for the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event on Christmas Eve 2021.

Thousands of spectators traveled to Florida’s Space Coast for the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event on Christmas Eve 2021. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

More than 10,000 spectators traveled to Florida’s Space Coast for the 12th annual Surfing Santas event and watched 400-plus surfers shred waves for a good cause. 

The organization had to cancel its event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year Surfing Santas went all out with a six-city block venue at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach. 

Surfing Santas hosted its 12th annual charity surf on Christmas Eve with a special appearance from former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, who kicked off the event by jumping out a helicopter while wearing a Santa costume.

Surfing Santas hosted its 12th annual charity surf on Christmas Eve with a special appearance from former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, who kicked off the event by jumping out a helicopter while wearing a Santa costume. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

Former New England Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie kicked off the event Friday morning by jumping out of a helicopter into the Atlantic Ocean wearing a Santa costume.

The rest of the day was filled with space-themed goodies, costume contests, Hawaiian dancers and a visit from Santa Claus.

A media representative for Surfing Santas told Fox News Digital that the organization is still counting the funds it raised from the event, but event proceeds will be donated to Florida-based charities. According to Surfing Santas, event leaders estimate that it raised tens of thousands of dollars.

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

    On Christmas Eve, more than 400 surfers and paddleboarders participated in the 12th annual Surfing Santas charity event in Cocoa Beach. (NPI/Florida’s Space Coast Office of Tourism)

The organization said it has raised more than $200,000 from its 11 previous Surfing Santas events for two local nonprofits – Grind for Life, a financial assistance program for cancer patients, and the Florida Surf Museum, a surfing preservation society. Both organizations are based in Cocoa Beach.

Surfers and spectators who wish to get involved with Surfing Santas can visit the organization’s website at SurfingSantas.org.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.