Hundreds of Santas surf on Florida's Space Coast

In Florida, Santa ditched his nine reindeer and flying sleigh and kicked off Christmas festivities with a surfboard.

The remarkable moment happened at Cocoa Beach on Christmas Eve Friday, when hundreds of surfers donned their best Santa costumes to celebrate the holiday and benefit local charities.

More than 10,000 spectators traveled to Florida’s Space Coast for the 12th annual Surfing Santas event and watched 400-plus surfers shred waves for a good cause.

The organization had to cancel its event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year Surfing Santas went all out with a six-city block venue at 3 Minutemen Causeway Beach.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie kicked off the event Friday morning by jumping out of a helicopter into the Atlantic Ocean wearing a Santa costume.

The rest of the day was filled with space-themed goodies, costume contests, Hawaiian dancers and a visit from Santa Claus.

A media representative for Surfing Santas told Fox News Digital that the organization is still counting the funds it raised from the event, but event proceeds will be donated to Florida-based charities. According to Surfing Santas, event leaders estimate that it raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The organization said it has raised more than $200,000 from its 11 previous Surfing Santas events for two local nonprofits – Grind for Life, a financial assistance program for cancer patients, and the Florida Surf Museum, a surfing preservation society. Both organizations are based in Cocoa Beach.

Surfers and spectators who wish to get involved with Surfing Santas can visit the organization’s website at SurfingSantas.org.