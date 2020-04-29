Santa makes early appearance online to lift spirits, remind kids to stay safe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You better watch out, and you better not cry — Santa Claus is coming to FaceTime.

Santa Claus is taking some time out of his busy list-checking schedule to host virtual meetings with children across the nation, reminding them to stay positive and well-behaved during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTOS: NEW JERSEY MAN RESURRECTS RISQUE EASTER DISPLAY

Santa, who goes by “Santa Chuck Plant” on Facebook, says he originally began hosting free visits with kids in the Maryland area on March 27, via FaceTime or Facebook messenger.

“It caught on fast and now I am receiving [requests] from other states outside the DMV [Delaware, Maryland and Virginia] area,” Santa wrote on Facebook. (In addition to the North Pole, this particular Santa and his Mrs. Claus work for hire in the Baltimore-Washington and surrounding areas, according to Mrs. Claus’ Facebook page.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The reason that I decided to do this was to raise the spirits of the children who are stuck at home during these uncertain times,” Santa continued. “So, if your child would like to have a visit from Santa They can message me (Santa Chuck Plant) and we can set up a time and date for the visit.”

Santa told WBAL he just wanted to bring some cheer to children who may be missing their friends or school during the coronavirus health crisis. And he insists on doing it all for free, too, despite parents’ attempts to pay him.

"I told them go ahead and give [the money] to the local food bank or charity of your choice,” he told the outlet. “This is my gift to the children.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Santa has also been updating Facebook followers on his calls, and earning praise from parents across the nation.

“This is just amazing!” wrote one commenter. “Santa Chuck Plant, you are delivering so many smiles in a much needed time!

“U r the man ! Keep up the good work. [A]nd by the way I have been very good this year,” another woman wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Santa, too, is pretty thrilled with how his virtual visits are going over.

“This is what I love to do for the children,” Santa wrote on Facebook. “This is of course a volunteer visit and no money [accepted].”