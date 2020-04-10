NJ man resurrects risqué Easter bunny lawn display

The bunnies are back in town.

A New Jersey dentist has resurrected his infamous display of female mannequins in sultry skivvies and rabbit ears ahead of Easter Sunday. In a symbolic sign of the times, the man has added must-have face masks to the bunny babes amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Wayne Gangi isn’t taking any chances with his divisive décor this year, installing caution tape and “no trespassing” signage around the controversial display on the lawn of his Clifton dental office. With safety in numbers, the dentist has also doubled the number of feisty figures, the New York Post reports.

Last year, the eye-popping exhibit caused a commotion when a frustrated neighbor destroyed the “disgusting” display with garden sheers, according to the Post. Gangi claimed the damage cost between $500 and $1,000, rousing him to file a restraining order against the neighbor.

While some have condemned the dummy display as sacrilegious, Gangi alleges that the Playboy Bunny-inspired presentation is “only a spoof,” one that never intended to “attack Easter.” The dentist also goes-all out with outdoor décor at his office for holidays like Halloween, Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day — though vandals have also attempted to damage those displays, too, he said.

Through the darkness of the COVID-19 outbreak, Gangi said wouldn’t be stopped from lighting up laughter by rolling out the mannequins once again. He also hopes to “raise social awareness” of today’s times by dressing the dummies in masks.

“Because I was getting such positive feedback from so many people who look forward to seeing something goofy and stupid, it was a reinforcement to do it again,” Gangi said of the stunt.

“You see something stupid on the lawn. It’s meant to make you laugh and forget your troubles. That’s all it was meant ever to do.”

