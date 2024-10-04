Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Samaritan's Purse continues Helene relief efforts with three water filtration systems in North Carolina

The three water filtration systems combined can help provide clean water for up to 30,000 people daily

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Samaritan's Purse reminds North Carolina homeowners 'God is in control' after saving houses Video

Samaritan's Purse reminds North Carolina homeowners 'God is in control' after saving houses

The Samaritan's Purse humanitarian aid ministry interview Keith and Jakeitha Holt, who were negatively impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. (Credit: Samaritan's Purse)

Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, has expanded its relief efforts to hard-hit areas in western North Carolina with three water filtration systems.

The water filters can provide clean water for 10,000 people daily, or up to 50,000 liters. Samaritan's Purse designed the filtration systems with an in-house team of engineers.

THOSE SUFFERING FROM HURRICANE HELENE'S IMPACT GET HELP FROM REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM AND SAMARITAN'S PURSE

One of the locations where the water filters have been deployed, Swannanoa, had its water pipeline network completely destroyed during Hurricane Helene. 

"We designed these systems to use overseas—and they work so well—but now the need is in our own backyard," said Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse in a release.

Samaritan's Purse water filter

The Samaritan's Purse water filters provide up to 50,000 liters of clean water daily. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

"We are airlifting supplies, mudding out homes, removing trees, and doing so much more—all in Jesus’ Name—and we’re thankful for everyone who is helping make it possible. We want to remind each person that we help that God loves and cares for them and hasn’t forgotten them," the Rev. added.

GEORGIA MAN SHARES STORY OF SURVIVAL IN NORTH CAROLINA AFTER HURRICANE HELENE: 'INCREASED MY FAITH IN GOD'

Samaritan's Purse, which is based in Boone, North Carolina, has also delivered emergency relief supplies to communities in need via 19 helicopter operations thus far. Many North Carolina communities were cut off from road systems during Hurricane Helene.

Engineer checking water filtration levels

More than 2,700 Samaritan's Purse volunteers have brought aid to those affected by Hurricane Helene. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

Food, water, infant hygiene kits, and medical supplies have also been airlifted by Samaritan's Purse to some of the most isolated and affected areas. The organization is operating a 20-bed emergency field hospital in Avery County for those hardest hit by Hurricane Helene and to continue oxygen care for those without electricity.

Woman filling water

Samaritan's Purse has also flown supplies to hard-hit areas from Hurricane Helene in 19 separate helicopter operations thus far. (Courtesy of Samaritan's Purse)

In addition to basic supplies, nearly 3,000 volunteers have answered the call with Samaritan's Purse to assist over 140 North Carolina families. Volunteers have cleared and cut downed trees, clearing storm debris, and mudding out flooded homes.

Samaritan's Purse has also deployed Disaster Relief Units to communities in Georgia and Florida which have been affected by Hurricane Helene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The current death toll from Hurricane Helene sits at 232 at the time of publishing of this article.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

Deals