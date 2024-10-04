Samaritan's Purse continues Helene relief efforts with three water filtration systems in North Carolina

Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, has expanded its relief efforts to hard-hit areas in western North Carolina with three water filtration systems.



The water filters can provide clean water for 10,000 people daily, or up to 50,000 liters. Samaritan's Purse designed the filtration systems with an in-house team of engineers.



One of the locations where the water filters have been deployed, Swannanoa, had its water pipeline network completely destroyed during Hurricane Helene.

"We designed these systems to use overseas—and they work so well—but now the need is in our own backyard," said Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse in a release.

"We are airlifting supplies, mudding out homes, removing trees, and doing so much more—all in Jesus’ Name—and we’re thankful for everyone who is helping make it possible. We want to remind each person that we help that God loves and cares for them and hasn’t forgotten them," the Rev. added.



Samaritan's Purse, which is based in Boone, North Carolina, has also delivered emergency relief supplies to communities in need via 19 helicopter operations thus far. Many North Carolina communities were cut off from road systems during Hurricane Helene.

Food, water, infant hygiene kits, and medical supplies have also been airlifted by Samaritan's Purse to some of the most isolated and affected areas. The organization is operating a 20-bed emergency field hospital in Avery County for those hardest hit by Hurricane Helene and to continue oxygen care for those without electricity.

In addition to basic supplies, nearly 3,000 volunteers have answered the call with Samaritan's Purse to assist over 140 North Carolina families. Volunteers have cleared and cut downed trees, clearing storm debris, and mudding out flooded homes.

Samaritan's Purse has also deployed Disaster Relief Units to communities in Georgia and Florida which have been affected by Hurricane Helene.



The current death toll from Hurricane Helene sits at 232 at the time of publishing of this article.