Ronald Reagan's putter, Pearl Harbor wings to go up for auction on Fox Nation's 'Selling History'

A new Fox Nation series, "Selling History," is showing off remarkable examples of Americana and rare artifacts.

RR Auction vice president Bobby Livingston joins host Jon Scott in seeking some of the nation’s most prized historical treasures to be auctioned off live on Fox Nation on June 23.

The series, streaming now on Fox Nation, opens with former President Ronald Reagan’s putter — which could be worth a fortune.

"Presidential memorabilia is rare," Livingston explains.

"It’s very valuable."

President Reagan was famously photographed while putting on a strip of green aboard Air Force One, as he and his administration set out for the Geneva Summit that sought to end the Cold War in 1985.

William Martin, special assistant to President Reagan, told Fox Nation that the 40th president encouraged his team to be relaxed before touching down at the historic meeting, which brought the putter into play.

Another artifact on the auction block and retrieved from the presidential archives is a single rose held by then-first lady Jackie Kennedy on the day of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, Texas, in November 1963.

The rose, owned by the family of Dallas reporter Jay Watson, told Livingston it came from the bouquet Jackie Kennedy was handed when she touched down in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963 — the day Camelot came to an end.

Aviator wings and a pilot’s license recovered from the site of the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, are also on the auction block.

The wings belonged to Naval Airman Lawrence Williams who perished when the Japanese dropped torpedo bombs on the USS Arizona.

"[WWII] represents the Greatest Generation; it represents this time that our parents, our grandparents all participated in this great event in American history," Livingston said.

"So people love to collect items, artifacts from World War II," he said.

Included among the 50 total items up for auction are the gun recovered from the notorious crime scene of the Saint Valentine’s Day massacre; an Apple One computer board with Steve Jobs’ handwriting; and the hand controller from Apollo 17 — the last manned mission to the moon.

To learn more about these items up for auction, subscribe to Fox Nation and stream 'Selling History.'