Nancy Reagan, former first lady, is honored with new 'Forever Stamp'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Postal Service has revealed a new stamp honoring former first lady Nancy Reagan.

The Nancy Reagan Forever Stamp is slated to be released to the public in a ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on July 6, on what would have been her 101st birthday.

"First lady Nancy Reagan served the American people with grace," said Dr. Jill Biden, the current first lady, who hosted the portrait ceremony at the White House.

"She understood that the role of first lady came with inherent pitfalls and scrutiny. Yet she found the humanity in it all," added Mrs. Biden.

THE UNTOLD STORY OF HOW NANCY REAGAN WOULD HAVE TAKEN A BULLET FOR HER HUSBAND

The current first lady was joined at the podium by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, as well as by Fred Ryan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, and Mrs. Reagan's niece, Anne Peterson.

The stamp artwork is based on Mrs. Reagan's official oil-on-canvas portrait by artist Aaron Shikler, which was unveiled in 1989.

It shows the stunning former actress in her signature simple but elegant style, with her brown eyes staring proudly to her left, above the start of a smile at the corner of her lips, and beneath the first lady's familiar high-cut feathered hair.

She is wearing a five-layer strand of pearls around her neck just above the top of a dress in her preferred color of red.

Mrs. Reagan (1921-2016) was first lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989, while her husband Ronald Reagan served as 40th president.

"I always like red. It’s a picker-upper," she told various fashion outlets over the years.

Mrs. Reagan (1921-2016) was first lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989, while her husband Ronald Reagan served as 40th president.

TRIBUTES, SYMPATHIES POUR IN FOR FIRST LADY NANCY REAGAN

The June 6 ceremony was held on the anniversary of a day pivotal in the histories of both the United States and the Reagan family, noted Ryan of the presidential foundation.

"President Reagan delivered one of his best-known speeches commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Allied liberation," he said.

"What inspired the great courage of D-Day, he explained in his remarks, was a set of four virtues, faith, belief, loyalty and love. Those were also the virtues that inspired the woman who stood by his side that day and who we honor on this day. Nancy Reagan."

D-DAY 78 YEARS LATER: HOW FDR'S POWERFUL PRAYER UNITED AMERICANS

She was President Reagan's "most trusted adviser and champion … an important part of one of the most pivotal presidencies of the 20th century," according to a USPS statement.

Mrs. Reagan is the sixth first lady to be honored with a U.S. postage stamp.

The others are Martha Washington (1902, 1929, 1938), Dolly Madison (1980), Abigail Adams (1985, 2001), Eleanor Roosevelt (1984, 1998) and Lady Bird Johnson (2012).

The stamp release ceremony in July will mark the end of the Nancy Reagan Centennial celebration by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

Mrs. Reagan is the sixth first lady to be honored with a U.S. postage stamp.

Events were delayed a year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Forever Stamps will always be equal to the value of a first-class-mail one-ounce, according to the USPS.

Customers may purchase stamps and other products through the Postal Start at USPS.com, by phone at 844-737-7826, or at post office locations nationwide.