5 things to watch on Fox Nation this June

The month of June – named after Juno, the Roman goddess of youth and protection – brings with it the official start of summer. But with fun in the sun comes expedited age wrinkles, and Fox Nation's got something better than SPF to protect you: fresh, new content to keep you streaming inside instead of steaming outside.



Trust us, your youthful appearance will thank you.



Below are some of the new titles launching and/or returning to the streaming service this month:



American Dynasty



What’s in a name? The answer is everything.



America’s Founding Fathers broke with England to escape the hereditary rule of kings and queens. They feared the dangers of succession, seeking, instead, the refuge of democracy. But almost immediately, America learned how to replace European royalty by creating its own brand of aristocracy.



Spanning from the 18th century to the present day, the new "American Dynasty" series will also, by proxy, explore the evolving narrative of America itself – one bloodline at a time.



These are vivid stories of husbands and wives, fathers and sons, half-brothers, sisters and cousins – an entangled web of blood rivalries as each generation battles over the rights of succession. Their personal struggles become the lens through which we view American progress. But the more the country changes, the more the family dynasties stay the same.



American Dynasty will be available to stream Sunday, June 12.

Duck Family Treasure



There's no American dynasty quite like the Robertsons.



Now, the Brothers Bob are back with an exclusive new 5-part series on Fox Nation.



Expert duck hunters Jase and Jep Robertson are hunting something new – buried treasure!

With the help of their quick-witted Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter, Murry Crowe, Jase and Jep are ready to uncover some incredible historical riches.



Go exploring with the Robertsons on Sunday, June 19.

Tucker Carlson Originals



While you're at it, tag along with Tucker as he follows Kid Rock on tour!

Fox News' Tucker Carlson visits the American singer-songwriters' ranch to better understand Kid Rock's politics and how he became "un-cancelable."



The special episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" is slated for release on June 7.



MisEducation of America



If you're in the mood to learn – or, perhaps, un learn – then Fox Nation's the place for you this month.



Fox & Friends Weekend co-host and many-time Fox Nation host Pete Hegseth returns with another installment of his "MisEducation" series.

As new teachings of critical race theory, the debate surrounding defund the police, and the enforcement of gender studies on young children remain controversial issues for Americans from all walks of life, Hegseth meets with a panel of experts to break down the progressives' plan and showcases his latest book entitled "Battle for the American Mind."



The special episode will drop Sunday, June 12.

WMAG S8:



Finally, who doesn't love a good blast from the past?