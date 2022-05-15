RI police dog K-9 Ruby, star of a Netflix film, has been euthanized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island pooch who inspired people by making her way from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 — and who was the subject of a recent Netflix movie, out in March 2022 — has been euthanized, according to the Rhode Island State Police on Sunday.

K-9 Ruby was put down on Friday, the police said, following a "sudden, acute, and untreatable illness," the Associated Press reported.

She "served admirably for 11 years," the RI State Police also said.

Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the state police, expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby’s many years of service, the AP also noted.

"K-9 Ruby dedicated her life to serve the citizens of Rhode Island and make a positive impact on every person she ever interacted with," Weaver said in a statement.

"She became a symbol of hope for all shelter dogs, showing the world what a shelter dog can do when just given love and the chance to shine."

Ruby was an Australian shepherd and border collie mix. Cpl. Daniel O'Neill, in need of a search-and-rescue dog for work, adopted her in 2011, according to the AP.

At the time, the active and rambunctious eight-month-old pup had been adopted and returned to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter by no less than five families.

She finally found her place with O'Neil, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

Shelter volunteer and dog trainer Patricia Inman recalled that Ruby was full of energy and needed an advocate to reassure staff that euthanasia was not the right choice for her.

"[Ruby] was a total knucklehead," Inman told the AP earlier, as Fox News Digital reported several months ago.

"She jumped and bit her leash. She wouldn't sit or lie down. She just never stopped moving. She was special, and she needed a special person."

In October 2017, O’Neil and Ruby found a teenage boy who had fallen into a ravine and remained unconscious.

O’Neil enrolled Ruby in a K-9 training course, where she reportedly graduated at the top of her class.

Ruby went on to serve as a K-9 dog for the Rhode Island State Police. She assisted in several search-and-rescue missions.

In October 2017, O’Neil and Ruby found a teenage boy who had fallen into a ravine and remained unconscious. Later, they learned the young boy was Inman’s son — who had been missing for 36 hours following his accident.

"I was beside myself and overwhelmed," Inman told the Associated Press, recalling that incredible day. "So many things had to fall into place for this to happen … The universe works in mysterious ways."

One commenter on YouTube said of the film, "Dogs are truly a gift to humans!! Back the Blue!!"

Ruby’s story and remarkable recovery skills made national news and captured the hearts of many Americans.

The talented K-9 was honored at the 2018 Hero Dogs Award ceremony hosted by American Humane; she won in the search-and-rescue dog of the year category.

Four years later, Ruby’s story was told in the Netflix film, "Rescued by Ruby," released in March of this year.

Ruby lived with Corporal O’Neil and his family, the RI State Police also said in its statement.

"She will be honored privately," it added.

Cortney Moore of Fox News Digital, as well as The Associated Press, contributed reporting to this piece.