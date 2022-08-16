Retro back-to-school supplies: Nostalgic items that'll make you relive the good old classroom days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Back-to-school 2022 is upon us — and as families and kids shop for classroom supplies, you may be reminiscing about your own back-to-school shopping experience with Mom and Dad.

Take a trip down memory lane with these back-to-school items that scream "nostalgia!"

From scented markers to Trapper Keepers, cranking pencil sharpeners and far beyond — here are the stationary and classroom staples that we remember fondly.

15 OF THE WILDEST, WACKIEST COLLEGE CLASSES TAUGHT IN AMERICA TODAY

(We might even still have a few of these stashed around the house, garage or storage compartments.)

Marble composition notebook

The sewn binding and familiar black-and-white marble print on composition notebooks is a back-to-school supply classic.

The book comes in other colors such as red, green, blue, and yellow — and is useful for journaling, note-taking and more. Don't forget the handy multiplication tables that can be found within!

Pencil case

Pencil boxes or pencil cases are still necessary for storing glue, erasers, scissors, sharpeners and pencils, of course.

If you're a parent still shopping for back-to-school supplies and want to go the retro route, some sites are selling cardboard-made pencil boxes online.

Multicolor pen

This novelty offers the capability to write with any of the 10 colors. To change color options, all you had to do was press the top to reset.

The pen is still sold on Amazon and brands like BIC sell four-color pens.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS: ILLINOIS MOTHER OF 5 REVEALS THE SECRETS OF COST-FRIENDLY LUNCHES

Lisa Frank flare

Ps.... is this the one you mean...? pic.twitter.com/07VwpDvSbS — Lisa Frank (@LisaFrank) October 14, 2018

For the '90s kids at heart, the bright-colored animal designs graced folders, Trapper Keepers, pencils, notebooks and beyond.

Lisa Frank still has items available for purchase, though the nostalgic school supplies appear to be listed only on consumer-to-consumer sites such as eBay.

Metal pencil sharpener

It may not be listed on a school supply list, though the metal pencil sharpener is an iconic classroom tool.

It was a bit noisy, but if the teacher gave the green light to leave your desk and sharpen your pencil, it was a nice excuse to stretch your legs.

Pink erasers

Pink erasers were a pencil-box must. One type that sticks out in our minds is Pink Pearl, which remains on school supply lists across the country.

pink pearl erasers!! for when you need a mistake to be *blip* GONE! pic.twitter.com/VmmtvUnz42 — justin 🧡 (@bubblegumrebel) August 22, 2020

Book strap

Before the backpack was born, book straps secured school books to make it easier for students to carry their stack to and from class.

Kids used straps in the early 1900s-1930s and on, according to Lands' End.

Backpacks were invented in 1938 and eventually became a go-to — thus replacing the leather strap, the company noted on its website.

Lunchbox with matching Thermos

Pack your bologna sandwich and pudding cup.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BY THE NUMBERS: KEY STATS ABOUT STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND THE SCHOOL YEAR

With the ability to choose a tin featuring your favorite TV show or character (honorable mentions: Superman, The Jetsons), metal lunchboxes were once a back-to-school must.

At one point, plastic boxes reigned supreme or students had paper sacks in tow — especially if Mom forgot to wash your Thermos.

Scented markers

Yum! Root Beer 🍺, Buttered Popcorn 🍿, Hard Candy 🍭. Don't forget, Mr. Sketch has a variety of theme packs for hours of scented fun!! pic.twitter.com/32cC88JW2t — MrSketchScented (@MrSketchScented) May 23, 2017

Mr. Sketch's scented markers was introduced in 1965, according to Trademarkia, the law-firm operated online database of trademarks and logos.

The felt tips smelled so good that Mr. Sketch had schoolkids craving cherries, blueberries, bananas and more.

Trapper Keeper

I bought my kid a #TrapperKeeper and I’m still as obsessed with the sound of the Velcro as I was in 5th grade in 1982. pic.twitter.com/GbxVkKPrSR — Kara (@Karawith3kids) August 10, 2022

The loose-leaf binder that students loved in the ‘80s and ’90s is back on store shelves and is available to purchase on parent company Mead's website.

Overhead projector

If you are frustrated with Zoom meetings, be thankful that technology has moved our profession beyond the overhead projector. #oneshiningmoment pic.twitter.com/1aWWG5ZoMi — Dr. Steven Weber (@curriculumblog) May 13, 2020

You may recall your teacher wheeling out the classroom projector to review math equations or grammar.

What may be even more memorable is the exciting moment you were called on to assist — having a turn writing on the transparent projector sheet with a marker.

Elmer's Glue

Nothing arguably smells more like back-to-school season than a tube of Elmer's glue.

Introduced in 1947, according to career site Zippia, Inc., the white adhesive has since been re-imagined into glitter glue, glow-in-the-dark glue and other products.

Crayola crayons

Remember the box with the sharpener embedded in back? It still exists.

On the first day of school, your Crayola crayons were likely sharp, fresh and assorted to perfection. On the last, some may have been broken, missing and worn to the nub.

Still, nothing feels as nostalgic as the waxy scent of a new box of crayons.

Metal compass

This mathematical tool was used in to mark lengths, draw circles and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While useful in geometry class, the sharp object also was known to leave scratches on desks and tabletops amid the teachers' lessons.

White correction fluid

Made a mistake? White it out.

Correction fluid, also trademarked as Liquid Paper, was reportedly invented in 1958 by American secretary and typist Bette Nesmith Graham, according to the blog, Famous Women Inventors. (She was the mother of Monkee Mike Nesmith.)

The BIC corporation has its own correction products named Wite-Out, which also includes correction tape and pens.

Safety scissors

Scissor practice was key in kindergarten in order to craft paper snowflakes or a paper doll chain with friends.

Safety scissors or craft scissors had a less-sharp end.

While some of them didn't cut too well, they were easier for tinier hands to hold and operate.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Glue sticks

This easy-to-use adhesive was a little less messy than white, liquid glue.

Many of us kept them in our pencil case or on hand for arts and crafts time.

JanSport backpack

Many of us recall our first backpack.

In 1967, JanSport came to life, according to company's website.

In addition to quite a few color options, customers can now choose special features for their JanSport backpack including laptop sleeves, a water bottle pocket and more.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Do you remember the back-to-school supplies you used as a child? Share your memories and thoughts in the comments section below!