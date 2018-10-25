Retailer selling $5,000 'Unicorn Jumpsuit' Halloween costume featuring 2,400 Swarovski crystals for charity

A costume retailer is getting ready to debut what it’s calling the most “extra” Halloween costume ever — and all for a good cause.

Tipsy Elves has partnered with Swarovski to create its new $5,000 Swarovski Unicorn Jumpsuit, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

SON ASKS MOM FOR 'MICKEY MOUSE PIZZA' COSTUME, AND SHE ABSOLUTELY NAILS IT

“Bedazzled with over 2,400 individually placed crystals, this handmade piece of art combines the wildly popular Tipsy Elves Unicorn Halloween costume with the head-turning glamour of authentic Swarovski crystals,” the product description reads.

A press release shared with Fox News adds that the “over-the-top” costume — which also comes complete with a “super sweet rainbow tail” — contains 220 Swarovski crystals in just the horn alone.

But lest any consumers think Tipsy Elves is pocketing its unicorn-gotten gains, think again. The company has announced that 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Those who can’t afford to splurge on a $5,000 crystal-studded onesie modeled after a mythical horse-beast, Tipsy Elves’ original, non-bejeweled unicorn onesie is currently selling for $72.