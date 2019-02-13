Relieve red skin with these tips from a celebrity esthetician

One of the most frustrating and unpredictable skin concerns is redness, which is often exacerbated by the harsh weather many face this time of year.

“Redness is caused from over-circulation of the blood, resulting in visible dilated capillaries close to the surface of the skin. This is genetic but is made more prominent by sun exposure, extreme temperatures, hot showers, spicy foods, caffeine, alcohol, and cigarettes,” celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau told Fox News.

While you sadly can’t change the weather and might not be willing to give up some of the vices that can contribute to a red face, luckily there are steps you can take in your skincare regime to combat the unwanted issue.

Rouleau recommends adding products into your routine designed for irritated skin that contain anti-inflammatory ingredients. “Look for products that have descriptions with words such as ‘gentle,’ ‘anti-redness,’ ‘soothing’ and ‘calming.’"

She also suggests incorporating a gentle exfoliator to help accelerate cell turnover. “Ingredients like white tea extract, rosehip seed oil, bisabolol, lactic acid, glyolic acid and sea whip extract (a soothing marine extract) are all good,” she said.

Products that help repair the moisture barrier of your skin are important, as well. Look for products containing ingredients like borage oil, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil, which can help reduce redness and irritation. Toner is also an important step not to be overlooked as it can help lock in moisture after cleansing.

It’s also a good idea to skip the hot water when washing your face and even store your products in the fridge for an added cooling effect. “Cleansing, toning and moisturizing with cool-temperature products will constrict the capillaries to ease redness and irritation,” Rouleau said.

Pay attention to labels so you know what you’re putting o your skin and can avoid ingredients that will exacerbate the issue. “Steer clear of drying ingredients likes sulfates, bar soaps and certain alcohols. Look for sulfate-free cleansers and avoid ingredients such as SD Alcohol 40, Denatured Alcohol, Ethanol and Isopropyl Alcohol. Common alcohols that are okay to use on the skin include retinol, cetyl alcohol and oleyl alcohol,” Rouleau advised.

If you’re struggling with red skin, give these products a try.

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $14.99; at Target

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $25.07; at Paula’s Choice Skincare

REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask, $42; at Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics Calmin Serum, $250; at Violet Grey

Renée Rouleau Redness Care Firming Serum, $44.50; at Renée Rouleau

Renée Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion, $43.50; at Renée Rouleau

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer, $16; at Biossance

Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil, $72; at Herbivore Botanicals