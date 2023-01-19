'Hot' first dance: Newlyweds sway to music as decorative display behind them bursts into flames

A newlywed couple danced for the first time as "Mr. and Mrs." — and they were undeterred when a fire broke out right behind them on the dance floor.

Sam and John (their last names were unavailable) became husband and wife late last year in the Aklan province, in the Philippines.

After the ceremony, as the couple took the dance floor to perform their choreographed first dance, things took a turn.

As the newlyweds began their dance, an electric sparkler machine turned on, according to reporting by Viral Press.

That caused the nearby pampas grass on the side of the dance floor to become engulfed in flames.

The couple, however, didn’t seem fazed.

In the viral video, the bride and groom are seen ignoring the growing flames as they simply continued their beautiful dance moves.

Behind them, as they danced on, someone can be seen taking away the flaming pampas grass from the dance floor and removing it from the room.

The bride said that she and her new husband "pushed through" the dance because they had been practicing for three days, according to Viral Press.

"As a chill couple, we just pushed through because we practiced and choreographed the dance for three days," said the bride.

"Luckily, we finished the routine without any casualties."

The bride went on to say that the first dance was important to her and her new spouse — noting that nothing could stop them from enjoying their wedding night.

"Truly, as a bride, no fire was going to stop me from finishing my first dance," she said.

"No fire, no wind nor rain could ever stop us from enjoying the night," she also told Viral Press.

No one appeared to be harmed in the incident, as Viral Press reported.