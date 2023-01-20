Reddit poster says recent 'struggles' prompted Dad to say 'love you' more — it 'means so much'

One Reddit user asked that social media community for advice on a sensitive and heartwarming family issue.

Reddit user "theproposal22" turned to the subreddit "MomForaMinute" on Jan. 18 in a post titled, "My dad has started saying ‘love you’ more often at the end of phone calls with me. Should I tell him or will it embarrass him?"

The poster — whose gender is unclear — wrote, "My dad is very much a hugs-and-actions type [of] man when it comes to showing his kids he loves them."

REDDIT USERS CONSOLE ‘FRUSTRATED’ MOM WHO LEAVES BABIES CRYING BY THEMSELVES WHILE SHE GETS ‘FRESH AIR’

The poster continued, "We’ve always kind of clashed over this because I value words, too — [and] I’ve learned to accept and identify when his actions are showing love, but hearing it is really nice sometimes."

The Redditor added, "He’s been saying it more lately because he and Mom know I’ve been struggling a bit, so now he’s started ending phone calls that way. I’m not sure if I should tell him that it means so much to have those couple [of] words [said] once in a while."

The poster then asked, "Will telling him embarrass him?"

Fox News Digital reached out to the original Reddit poster for comment.

One Pennsylvania psychologist told Fox News Digital that many of us "do not communicate our feelings" to others "unless they are negative — or we want something to change."

"Oftentimes, this act of ‘fortune-telling’ is inaccurate."

Said Dr. Natalie Bernstein, a psychologist in Pittsburgh, "By telling others when they do or say something we like, we are gaining two benefits — making them feel good, while at the same time increasing the chance that this positive behavior will continue."

REDDIT USERS SIDE WITH FATHER OF THE BRIDE WHEN HE WAS SNUBBED BY ‘BRIDEZILLA’ DAUGHTER WHEN HE DIDN'T EAT CAKE

She also said, "People aren't mind readers, so they won't know what is important to us if we don't share."

Said Dr. Bernstein as well, "People like to hear when they are being helpful or doing something that makes us feel good, so why not share?"

The Redditor’s concern about the dad feeling embarrassed may reflect the fact that "many times, we tend to anticipate or guess how the other people will respond," noted Bernstein.

"We may even shape our behavior around that prediction," she also said.

While parents can be "suffocating" at times, their support is a "game changer," said one college student.

She noted that while the Redditor in this post does not know that his or her dad will be embarrassed, "he or she is already changing their behavior in advance, because of how he or she thinks Dad will feel."

"Oftentimes, this act of ‘fortune-telling’ is inaccurate," Bernstein said.

She noted that "it's mostly done as a protection method by trying to avoid uncomfortable feelings or anxiety."

DAD REFUSING TO PAY DAUGHTER FOR BABYSITTING DIVIDES REDDIT: ‘FELT THAT WASN’T NECESSARY'

In terms of whether the Redditor should tell Dad that he or she enjoys hearing the words, "love you," Bernstein’s answer is, "Absolutely."

She said, "The dad will enjoy knowing that his words are appreciated, and it could increase the ability to have more meaningful conversations in the future."

She also said, "Even sending a text, writing, ‘Hey, I just wanted you to know that I really appreciate you telling me you love and support me,’ or, ‘It means a lot to me when you say you love me,’ can be enough," Bernstein added.

One North Carolina college student told Fox News Digital that while a parent's love can be "suffocating" at times, that support is also a "game changer."

"Letting him know how much you appreciate it only encourages that to continue! Tell him — he will probably be so happy to know."

He added, "We all struggle at times. When someone who loves you and knows you better than anyone changes the way they operate to let you know they see your struggle, that can change the tide and allow you to start making changes of your own."

REDDIT USER SAYS HE CONTACTED HIS WIFE'S BOSS ABOUT HER LONG WORK HOURS, PUTTING HIM IN THE ‘DOGHOUSE’

As for the Reddit community, several people were touched by the post and offered feedback.

"Aww, this is so nice," posted Pugsy0202.

"People communicate love language in many different ways — looks like Dad just [learned] a new one in order to connect with you."

The poster added, "That's so special. Tell him you love it, or just say it back".

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Said another Redditor with the user name Taragirl22, "It sounds like he’s really trying to communicate with you in ways you value."

This user added, "Letting him know how much you appreciate it only encourages that to continue! Tell him — he will probably be so happy to know."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The original poster later added an edit to the first post, writing, "I always tell him that I love him back."