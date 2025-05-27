Rare glimpse: 440-year-old remains of Saint Teresa draw 100,000 pilgrims to Spain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catholics made a pilgrimage to a town in Spain to see the more than 440-year-old body of Saint Teresa of Avila.

The faith-filled journey took believers to Alba de Tormes, where the Spanish saint is buried, to see her remains.

The Catholic Church displayed Teresa for the first time in over 110 years.

According to the Associated Press, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, the prior of the Discalced Carmelites of Salamanca, said that 100,000 people visited the saint over two weeks.

Visitors from around the world made the trip to see this rare occurrence.

Guiomar Sánchez, who traveled from Madrid with her two daughters on Sunday, told the Associated Press that "It gave me a feeling of fulfillment, of joy, and of sadness."

A group of nuns from India had to wipe away tears as they stood by the side of the casket looking at the saint.

Pope Leo XIV himself took a trip to Teresa’s hometown of Avilia, which is an hour's drive from Alba de Tormes.

The casket of the patron saint of headache sufferers is about four feet long.

What visitors see is Teresa’s skull dressed in a habit with vestments covering the rest of the body.

Teresa’s heart is kept in a jar in another part of the church while her fingers, jaw, hand are kept in other churches as relics across Europe.

Teresa was born Teresa Ali Fatim Corella Sanchez de Capeda y Ahumada in Avila in 1515.

She was sent to a convent at the age of 16 by her father and eventually founded the Discalced Carmelites.

She passed away in 1582 at the age of 67.

She was canonized in1622 and made a Doctor of the Church in 1970 and is one of two women ever to receive the title.

Once the casket was resealed, it was carried through the streets with visitors following the procession.

It is currently unclear how long, or if ever again, the saint’s remains will be put on display for believers to see.

