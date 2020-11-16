Expand / Collapse search
Racing pigeon sells for $1.9 million, breaks record

The previous record was $1.4 million

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A racing pigeon was bought at auction last Sunday – and the price tag was nothing to coo at.

New Kim, a Belgian-bred racing pigeon, was sold for $1.9 million to a wealthy Chinese bidder under the pseudonym Super Duper, setting a world record after a two-week auction that ended in a bidding war.

“Everybody is interested in our pigeons," Pascal Bodengien, head of the Belgian pigeon federation, told The Associated Press.

Carlo Gyselbrecht, co-owner of Pipa, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons, shows a two-year old female pigeon named New Kim.

Carlo Gyselbrecht, co-owner of Pipa, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons, shows a two-year old female pigeon named New Kim. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The previously held record was set last year at $1.4 million for a racing bird named Armando. According to The Associated Press, the person who purchased New Kim also owns Armando and intends to breed the pair.

Breeder Gaston Van de Wouwer had put his 445 birds up for auction after choosing to retire at 76. As of Monday, the auction ended well past 6 million euros ($7 million).

Breeder Gaston Van de Wouwer had put his 445 birds up for auction with New Kim fetching the highest price.

Breeder Gaston Van de Wouwer had put his 445 birds up for auction with New Kim fetching the highest price. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Belgians have long stood out as the best breeders, both because of their generations-long experience and the density of a network where many breeders can organize races close together. It's not a short-term endeavor, however, since becoming experts at genetic breeding with the constant mixing and mating of birds takes years, if not decades. Birds can live up to 15 years.

The demanding pursuit reportedly once sent the sport into a tailspin, but recently has found a resurgence.

The hefty price tag beats the previous record set last year, which was $1.4 million.

The hefty price tag beats the previous record set last year, which was $1.4 million. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Pigeon racing has seen a new surge in interest in the Middle East and Asia. For example in China bidders are spending millions on Belgian birds who have been called "Thoroughbreds of the Sky" due to similarities with horse racing including betting.

New Kim was purchased on Sunday after a two-week auction ended in a bidding war.

New Kim was purchased on Sunday after a two-week auction ended in a bidding war. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.