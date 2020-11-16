Rare license plate numbers auctioned for $170G and $500G

And you thought custom tags were expensive at the DMV.

An auction bidder just paid $170,000 for a license plate.

The valid tag features the number 0 10 and was first issued in Birmingham, U.K., to a man named Charles Thompson in 1902.

The U.K. allows the rights to registrations to be sold for market prices, and low numbers often trade hands for astonishing figures.

According to Silverstone Auctions, Thompson used the plate until he died in 1955 and passed it to his grandson, Barry, who died in 2017, bequeathed it to the seller, who has used it on a Jaguar for the past couple of years.

The buyer of the plate has not been identified, but they may have gotten a relative bargain.

In September, the government of Jersey sold the J 4 plate used by the Lt. Governor’s vehicle for $500,000, which isn’t even the record.

That belongs to the 25 O plate purchased by the owner of a Ferrari 250 GTO in 2014 for $800,000.

