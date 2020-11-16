Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maintenance
Published

Rare license plate numbers auctioned for $170G and $500G

UK drivers are allowed to sell their registration numbers

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Swedish man's 'Trump' vanity license plate rejectedVideo

Swedish man's 'Trump' vanity license plate rejected

After purchasing a new American SUV, a Swedish man 'was drunk and thought it was fun to apply' for a custom 'TRUMP' license plate. Swedish Transport agency rules explicitly prohibit political messages, along with other potentially 'offensive' terms on license plates, and the vanity plate was rejected.

And you thought custom tags were expensive at the DMV.

An auction bidder just paid $170,000 for a license plate.

The valid tag features the number 0 10 and was first issued in Birmingham, U.K., to a man named Charles Thompson in 1902.

(Silverstone Auctions)

The U.K. allows the rights to registrations to be sold for market prices, and low numbers often trade hands for astonishing figures.

According to Silverstone Auctions, Thompson used the plate until he died in 1955 and passed it to his grandson, Barry, who died in 2017, bequeathed it to the seller, who has used it on a Jaguar for the past couple of years.

HAND-DRAWN LICENSE PLATE FOOLS NO ONE

The buyer of the plate has not been identified, but they may have gotten a relative bargain.

In September, the government of Jersey sold the J 4 plate used by the Lt. Governor’s vehicle for $500,000, which isn’t even the record.

That belongs to the 25 O plate purchased by the owner of a Ferrari 250 GTO in 2014 for $800,000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos