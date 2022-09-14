Queen Elizabeth II's favorite drink was reportedly gin and Dubonnet: Recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, consider raising a glass in her honor.

Alleged to be her favorite drink, gin and Dubonnet (a wine apéritif), can be enjoyed by making "The Jubilee Cocktail," created by Highclere Castle Gin.

The company was co-founded by Lord Carnarvon, owner of Highclere Castle and the godson to Her Majesty the Queen. The London dry gin brand debuted the Queen’s Jubilee Cocktail earlier this year in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"The gin and Dubonnet was a favorite of Her Majesty the Queen. As an homage to her Platinum Jubilee Celebration we have named this our cocktail of the year. And now with the recent passing of the Queen, as the world mourns, we toast her in spirit and the light she shone around the world," Adam von Gootkin, co-Founder and CEO of Highclere Castle Spirits, told Fox News Digital.

"Highclere Castle Gin shines exceptionally well in this cocktail due to its citrus forward nature. As a slight twist, we like to top the cocktail with a splash of champagne – what I think of as the crown on the cocktail," he continued, adding that occasionally Dubonnet is hard to find, so their mixologist sometimes uses Lillet Rose in this cocktail.

Separately, Lord Carnarvon spoke out about his memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I have happy memories as a boy, of Her Majesty coming to stay with my father at Highclere and visiting the mares and foals at her stud by Kingsclere and on the estate. I count myself very lucky to have known this very special lady quite well since my youth," Lord Carnarvon said in a media statement.

"And her passing defines the end of an era which has been subject to so much change. Despite all of the changes in attitudes and technology, the Queen never changed in her view of duty, and Christian faith. I salute her life, but we must also look forward, so long live the King!"

The Jubilee Cocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Highclere castle gin

1.5 oz. Dubonnet

Ice

Topped with champagne

Garnish with orange twist

Directions:

In a mixing glass half filled with ice, combine Highclere Castle Gin and Dubonnet. Stir until well chilled (30 seconds). Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne. Squeeze an orange twist over the surface of the drink and place into a glass.

This original recipe is owned by highclerecastlegin.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.