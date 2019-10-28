Mom draws large eyebrows on newborn, accused of child abuse: 'I would probably do it again'

It turns out those aren’t the baby’s real eyebrows.

A young mother raised eyebrows when, using make-up, she drew a bold pair onto her newborn baby’s face. When she shared photos of the result on social media, however, they were reportedly met with a mixed reaction.

Danielle McSherry-Schee’s daughter, Isabella, normally has “basically no eyebrows,” Metro reports. McSherry-Schee claims that she decided to paint the eyebrows on the newborn for two reasons.

First, she was “desperate” to see what the girl would look like with eyebrows. Secondly, she was trying to teach the young girl an important lesson for later in life--never fall asleep at parties (or else someone might draw something worse than bold eyebrows on her face).

According to Metro, McSherry-Schee said, “I used my powder and just lightly drew on symmetrical eyebrows, a bit like mine. I couldn’t stop laughing which woke Isabella up so I took a quick photo and wiped them off. My friends and I haven’t stopped laughing. It is a photo I will keep forever and I might even put it on her 18th birthday cake.”

When the pictures were uploaded to Facebook, however, not everyone was laughing.

According to McSherry-Schee, while many found the pictures funny, some people accused her of “child abuse.”

"But I didn’t put my baby in danger and the other mums in the Facebook group defended me,” the young mother said. “I would probably do it again because it is that funny.”