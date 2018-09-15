Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress code reportedly stricter than Meghan Markle’s

The second British royal wedding of the year is just weeks away, and Princess Eugenie and fiancé Jack Brooksbank’s have reportedly mandated a stricter dress code for their nuptials than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did for their May marriage.

Exactly one month ahead of the October 12 festivities, Vanity Fair published an image of the invitation for the ceremony between the ninth-in-line to the throne and her entrepreneur beau.

Requiring a “day dress and hat” for women, Princess Eugenie’s invite requests that male guests were a “morning suit.”

In contrast, Meghan and Harry’s invitation welcomed men to wear military uniforms, morning coats, or lounge suits, Town & Country reports.

The outlet notes that the decision was likely due in part to the fact that Brooksbank never served in the military.

It remains unclear at this time if Queen Elizabeth' staff will distribute a formal etiquette guide as they did for the 2011 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are said to have sent out 850 invitations to date, Vanity Fair reports.

1,200 members of the public, selected by lottery, will also be welcomed onto the grounds to witness arrivals and the happy couple’s departure from the church.