Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding outfits to be displayed at Windsor Castle

Associated Press
close
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are giving royal enthusiasts a closer look at their wedding. Kensington Palace released three photos taken by their official royal wedding photographer that show an up-close look at their big day. Video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release official wedding photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are giving royal enthusiasts a closer look at their wedding. Kensington Palace released three photos taken by their official royal wedding photographer that show an up-close look at their big day.

LONDON –  The outfits Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore at their wedding are to go on public display later this year at the ceremony's venue, Windsor Castle.

Royal fashion fans will be able to get a close look at the bride's silk Givenchy wedding dress and 16-foot (5-meter) veil, as well as the diamond-and-platinum tiara loaned to Meghan by Queen Elizabeth II.

There will also be a copy of the frock-coat uniform of the Blues and Royals regiment that Harry wore for the May 19 service, which was watched by millions around the world.

The exhibition "A Royal Wedding: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" will be at Windsor Castle from Oct. 26 to Jan. 6, and at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, Scotland, from June 14 to Oct. 6, 2019.