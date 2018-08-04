Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle suffers ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at friend's wedding: report

Janine Puhak
By | Fox News
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was all smiles as she arrived at the August 4 wedding, which has fallen on her birthday.

Meghan Markle may be getting the hang of royal life, but the newly minted Duchess of Sussex reportedly suffered a “wardrobe malfunction” before the wedding of Prince Harry’s close friend on Saturday.

On August 4, her 37th birthday, the duchess arrived at the medieval St. Mary the Virgin church in Frensham in southwest London for the nuptials of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

In a departure from her favored boat neck style or go-to Givenchy, Duchess Meghan sported a navy, short-sleeved, button-down shirtdress with a color-blocked skirt from Club Monaco paired with a Philip Treacy hat, Aquazzura pumps, black belt and Kayu clutch, People reports. As of press time, the $328 frock was still available for purchase online.

FRENSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 04: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at Saint Mary The Virgin Church on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom. Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever since. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

All smiles as she stepped out of the car, OK! reports that the newest royal apparently suffered a “wardrobe malfunction” as she “accidentally flashed her bra” upon arrival.

Happily waving to photographers and seemingly unaware of the faux pas, it appears that she left the top button of her shirt dress undone, revealing a black lace undergarment.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Proceeding to mingle with other wedding guests outside of the chapel, the birthday girl apparently quickly buttoned up, and carried on.  

According to The Associated Press, the prince has known Van Straubenzee since childhood, and Harry's former prep-school mate served as an usher at Harry and Meghan's Windsor Castle wedding in May. Harry repaid the favor by serving as an usher for Van Straubenzee's wedding ceremony on Saturday morning. 

In addition to Markle and Harry's attendance at the Van Straubenzee wedding, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, were also spotted at the Saturday event. The two are slated to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12.

Fox News’ Morgan M. Evans and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak