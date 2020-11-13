Prince Charles launches fashion line and it's royally expensive

Royalty, but make it fashion.

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, is exercising a new power as commander in chic with a clothing collection for men and women pricier than the average commoner might be able to afford.

The Prince’s Foundation teamed up with Italian retail group Yoox Net-A-Porter for a regal-sounding collection called Modern Artisan project. The line features pieces like a cable-knit cashmere turtleneck sweater, the most affordable item in the range, at $475.

Then there’s a merino wool and cashmere-blend coat caramel-colored women’s coat that’s $1,495, a cotton shirt for a cool $795 and a blazer for $1,350 with matching checked cashmere wide-leg pants for $1,095.

The collection is sustainably made from Italian students at Politecnico di Milano design school and manufactured by graduates from the UK’s Dumfries House.

"For me, I have always tried to use my own wardrobe to highlight great craftsmanship, whether that is in the manufacture or, more often these days, the repair of an item," Prince Charles said as reported by The Telegraph. "I have always believed in the 'Buy once, buy well' philosophy, so the more I wear them, the more sustainable I hope I become!"

The fabrics for the collection are tailormade for a royal with cashmere and wool brought in from Scottish textiles firms and organic silk straight from Italy sans synthetic materials.

All profits for the collection will go toward a program to help designers hone their textile skills.

The Prince of Wales has been quite the tastemaker as of late. Last week, his foundation announced a new $47 gin with proceeds benefiting causes such as education and social inclusion among others.

The Prince's foundation teamed up with Oxford Artisan Distillery for the 40 proof gin, made with a hint of lavender, sage and thyme harvested from flower beds in his own garden, according to master distiller Cory Mason, who spoke with the Daily Mail.

