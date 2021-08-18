Bride hitchhikes to her own wedding after car breaks down

A bride went out on a limb and asked strangers to get her to her wedding.

Shenice Beirne, 28, was on her way to her ceremony venue when the vintage Beauford car she rented broke down on the side of a country road, according to South West News Service – a British news agency.

She told the news outlet she borrowed her chauffeur's phone and called a few taxi companies, but she had no luck in getting a car sent to her location.

GROOM GOES TO WRONG WEDDING VENUE, NEARLY MARRIES A STRANGER IN INDONESIA

"I don't think they believed it was my wedding day," she said in an interview with SWNS.

Eventually, Beirne, her sister and her mother decided hitchhiking would be their best option since they were 25 minutes away from their church. Getting a roundtrip from the car that dropped off Beirne’s bridesmaids would take nearly an hour, Beirne told SWNS.

The trio reportedly waved down passing cars for 10 to 15 minutes on the backroads of Gloucester before a couple stopped and asked if they needed help.

MARRIED FORD ENGINEERS SAVE WEDDING DURING POWER FAILURE WITH THEIR HYBRID F-150

Matt and Michelle Moore, 44, agreed to take the group of women to their ceremony location, St Barnabas Church.

Beirne and her family made sure to get a picture with the Moores when they finally arrived at their location.

"I'm just glad that I managed to stay calm and not get stressed out, otherwise that might have ruined the rest of my day," Beirne told SWNS when recalling her wedding, which took place July 8, 2021.

TSA RETURNS LOST DIAMOND TO OWNER AFTER IT FELL OFF WOMAN’S ENGAGEMENT RING

Beirne and her husband tied the knot an hour later than expected and their vintage car rental was repaired in time to take them to their reception in Upton upon Severn, a small town in the Malvern Hills District of Worcestershire, England.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Beirne shared a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 11, detailing how her wedding day was saved by Matt and Michelle.

In her own words, "They were my guardian angels."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two days after Beirne’s post went viral, she updated her friends and followers that she tracked the couple down on social media.

"It was a pleasure to help you on your big day," Michelle wrote in response.

The newlyweds are preparing to leave for their delayed honeymoon in Lanzarote, Spain, according to SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Beirne and the Moores did not immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment.