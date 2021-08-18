Expand / Collapse search
Weddings
Published

Bride hitchhikes to her own wedding after car breaks down

Shenice Beirne was on her way to her ceremony venue when the vintage car she rented broke down on a backroad

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A bride went out on a limb and asked strangers to get her to her wedding.

Shenice Beirne, 28, was on her way to her ceremony venue when the vintage Beauford car she rented broke down on the side of a country road, according to South West News Service – a British news agency.

She told the news outlet she borrowed her chauffeur's phone and called a few taxi companies, but she had no luck in getting a car sent to her location.

"I don't think they believed it was my wedding day," she said in an interview with SWNS.

Shenice Beirne (left), her sister Siobahn Ellis (right) and their mother Gloria (back) had to hitchhike to make it to Beirne's wedding ceremony in Gloucester, England. 

Shenice Beirne (left), her sister Siobahn Ellis (right) and their mother Gloria (back) had to hitchhike to make it to Beirne's wedding ceremony in Gloucester, England.  (South West News Service)

Eventually, Beirne, her sister and her mother decided hitchhiking would be their best option since they were 25 minutes away from their church. Getting a roundtrip from the car that dropped off Beirne’s bridesmaids would take nearly an hour, Beirne told SWNS. 

The trio reportedly waved down passing cars for 10 to 15 minutes on the backroads of Gloucester before a couple stopped and asked if they needed help.

Matt and Michelle Moore, 44, agreed to take the group of women to their ceremony location, St Barnabas Church.

Matt and Michelle Moore (left) volunteered to drive Shenice Beirne and her family to St Barnabas Church. The trio were stranded on a backroad in Gloucester, England after Beirne's rented wedding car broke down.

Matt and Michelle Moore (left) volunteered to drive Shenice Beirne and her family to St Barnabas Church. The trio were stranded on a backroad in Gloucester, England after Beirne's rented wedding car broke down. (South West News Service)

Beirne and her family made sure to get a picture with the Moores when they finally arrived at their location.

"I'm just glad that I managed to stay calm and not get stressed out, otherwise that might have ruined the rest of my day," Beirne told SWNS when recalling her wedding, which took place July 8, 2021.

Beirne and her husband tied the knot an hour later than expected and their vintage car rental was repaired in time to take them to their reception in Upton upon Severn, a small town in the Malvern Hills District of Worcestershire, England.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Shenice Beirne went on to marry her husband Sean on July 8, 2021. (South West News Service)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Shenice and Sean Beirne's rented wedding car was repaired in time for their reception, according to SWNS. (South West News Service)

  • Image 3 of 3

    The car that took Shenice Beirne's bridesmaids to St Barnabas Church would have taken an hour to make a roundtrip. This delay motivated Beirne, her sister and mother to hitchhike, she told SWNS. (South West News Service)

Beirne shared a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 11, detailing how her wedding day was saved by Matt and Michelle.

In her own words, "They were my guardian angels."

Two days after Beirne’s post went viral, she updated her friends and followers that she tracked the couple down on social media.

"It was a pleasure to help you on your big day," Michelle wrote in response.

The newlyweds are preparing to leave for their delayed honeymoon in Lanzarote, Spain, according to SWNS.

Beirne and the Moores did not immediately respond to FOX News’ request for comment.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.