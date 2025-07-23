Florida AG invites people to alert his office if their ex is in US illegally: 'We’d be happy to assist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has invited people to tip off his office if their ex is in the U.S. illegally.

"We recently got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now cued up for deportation. If your ex is in this country illegally, please feel free to reach out to our office. We’d be happy to assist," Uthmeier wrote on X.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security retweeted Uthmeier's post and shared the phone number for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tip line.

"From domestic abuser to deported loser. ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE," the DHS post reads.

Uthmeier took office as the Sunshine State's attorney general earlier this year after being tapped for the role by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor had the opportunity to place Uthmeier in the post because he picked Ashley Moody, who had been serving as Florida attorney general, to replace Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate. Rubio departed the Senate because President Donald Trump selected him to serve as Secretary of State.

"Florida sets the standard for assisting the Trump administration in enforcing federal immigration law," Uthmeier wrote in another X post on Tuesday.

"Great job, FHP!" he added.

He made the comment when retweeting a post from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which read, "In Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol arrested 6 Guatemalan nationals at one traffic stop. If you're an illegal immigrant in the state of Florida, it's time to go."