Florida sheriff's office buys ice cream truck with money seized from drug dealers, gives free treats to kids

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says the $90K seized from convicted dealers helps deputies build trust with kids through free treats

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Florida sheriff’s department uses seized drug cash to purchase ice cream truck Video

Florida sheriff’s department uses seized drug cash to purchase ice cream truck

Sheriff John Mina discusses his department’s decision to buy an ice cream truck with money seized from drug dealers on ‘Fox & Friends First.’

One Florida sheriff’s office is giving new meaning to the phrase "protect and serve" — one treat at a time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has turned $90,000 seized from convicted drug dealers into an unexpected community tool: an ice cream truck now roaming local neighborhoods, handing out free treats and helping officers build bonds with kids.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the idea grew out of the department’s obligation to reinvest forfeited funds back into the community.

"Every year, our deputies arrest hundreds and hundreds of drug dealers and, of course, we seize their drugs, but we also seize the money that's derived from these drug sales," he said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

Children and officers standing outside ice cream truck

This photo from Instagram shows a group of children standing with officers outside an ice cream truck purchased by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Orange County, Fla. (Instagram: @Orangecosheriff)

"So, through our state and federal forfeiture laws, we are able to purchase training and equipment for our deputies, but some of that money, as mandated by law, has to be put right back into the community for crime prevention programs and drug prevention programs, kids' mentoring programs, and what better way to build trust and engage our youth than having our cops drive around in an ice cream truck?"

Mina said ice cream was chosen intentionally as a way to draw children to deputies in a setting that feels positive and non-threatening, especially in neighborhoods where law enforcement interactions are often associated with arrests, handing out tickets or handling emergencies.

Ice cream

This photo shows a row of ice cream cones. A Florida sheriff's department is using an ice cream truck purchased with seized drug money to provide free treats for children in the community. (iStock)

"Here, they get to see us in a positive light," Mina explained. 

"We’re handing out free ice cream, we’re talking with them, we’re joking around with them, and it’s just a nice, light way to engage with our kids."

The initiative has already drawn attention beyond Orange County, Mina added, with other sheriffs and police chiefs reaching out to learn about the program – potentially so they can replicate it in their own communities.

And if kids' smiles weren’t enough to signal success, Mina said one treat has quickly emerged as a crowd favorite.

"I think the strawberry shortcake is a big hit," he said, adding that kids have eight flavors to choose from when they approach the truck.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

