Pink-colored 'watermelon snow' on Rocky Mountains sparks interest for visitors: report

Visitors of the Rocky Mountains have taken notice of the "watermelon snow" covering parts of the geological formation near Utah.

Hikers, campers and recreationists are reportedly seeing remnants of an "abnormally wet winter" with the pink, purple and orange snow that remains present on mountain grounds even at the start of summer, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The not-for-profit news agency reports that the pigmented snow has been spotted on mountain ranges near Park City, Bear River Range and the Utah-Idaho border, and it has reportedly sparked interest with locals and tourists.

"It's almost like it's been sprinkled with Himalayan salt or even Kool-Aid powder," said Jana Brough, a hiker who visited Tony Grove Lake in Utah's Logan Canyon with friends and family, in a statement she provided the AP.

"But when you scrape it you can tell it's just on the surface," she continued.

What is watermelon snow?

Watermelon snow – also known as pink snow – is caused when snow algae produce reddish pigments, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Snow algae are "single-celled organisms" that exist in bodies of fresh and salt water, but "have adapted to thrive in temperatures near freezing," according to the USGS.

The algae can also take on other hues, such as blue, green, brown and gray.

The pigmented snow algae reportedly travel to "glacial ice surfaces," so the microorganisms can "harvest energy from the sun" via photosynthesis, according to the USGS.

Scott Hotaling, an ecologist with Utah State University, told the AP that snow algae can produce a secondary pigment.

"They need some kind of pigmentation to prevent damage related to the high-UV of the environment they're in," said Hotaling. "So they produce the secondary pigment largely for that purpose to protect themselves," he said.

Is watermelon snow safe?

Watermelon snow hasn’t been shown to be harmful to the health of humans and wildlife, but experts continually advise the public to refrain from eating pink-hued snow.

Hotaling told the AP that watermelon snow doesn’t pose an immediate danger by itself, pigmented snow shouldn’t be consumed because its often in contact with dirt and dust, which can contain toxins.

Ocean Conservancy, an environmental advocacy nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., also warns that watermelon snow shouldn’t be consumed.

The organization reports that limited research shows that consumption of watermelon snow can lead to a variety of digestive ailments.