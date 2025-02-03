Expand / Collapse search
Pilot's heartfelt announcement to passengers after DC tragedy

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
American Airlines pilot viral message

A flight passenger shared a video of an American Airlines pilot's kind message to those aboard a flight to Miami following the tragic plane crash in Washington, D.C. (Leighton Mixon; @leighterhater/Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'NO HIGHER CALLING' – A passenger has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the heartfelt announcement an American Airlines pilot made in wake of the tragic D.C. plane crash.

'CHARM PRICING' – As the price of fast food meals continue to increase, people are realizing that they are paying more than they initially thought.

BUCKLE UP – A social media user is sparking a debate after posting a photo of a suitcase, instead of a passenger, strapped into a first-class airline seat on a California flight.

flight passenger puts bag on fc seat

A Reddit user commented on the flight passenger's post, arguing that a piece of luggage strapped into a seat could get in the way in the event of an emergency. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FOR YOUR SWEETHEART – From traditional to creative gifts, plus date night ideas — consider these Valentine's Day presents that won't break the bank. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split senior man and woman smiling

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

Deals