Pilot's heartfelt announcement to passengers after DC tragedy

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

'NO HIGHER CALLING' – A passenger has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the heartfelt announcement an American Airlines pilot made in wake of the tragic D.C. plane crash.

'CHARM PRICING' – As the price of fast food meals continue to increase, people are realizing that they are paying more than they initially thought.

BUCKLE UP – A social media user is sparking a debate after posting a photo of a suitcase, instead of a passenger, strapped into a first-class airline seat on a California flight.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FOR YOUR SWEETHEART – From traditional to creative gifts, plus date night ideas — consider these Valentine's Day presents that won't break the bank. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION