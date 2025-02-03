Pilot's heartfelt announcement to passengers after DC tragedy

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
'NO HIGHER CALLING' – A passenger has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the heartfelt announcement an American Airlines pilot made in wake of the tragic D.C. plane crash.
'CHARM PRICING' – As the price of fast food meals continue to increase, people are realizing that they are paying more than they initially thought.
BUCKLE UP – A social media user is sparking a debate after posting a photo of a suitcase, instead of a passenger, strapped into a first-class airline seat on a California flight.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
FOR YOUR SWEETHEART – From traditional to creative gifts, plus date night ideas — consider these Valentine's Day presents that won't break the bank. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion