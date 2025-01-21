Perfect Valentine's gifts for less than $50

Expressing your love and admiration this Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With a little thought and creativity, you can find the perfect budget-friendly Valentine’s gift. And remember: when you’re trying to show how much you care, affordable gifts can be just as meaningful as lavish ones.

From traditional items like cologne and chocolates to couples cooking sets and games to spice up your date night, there’s no shortage of gifts under $50. Here are ten special finds to consider!

Capture your favorite memories together in this beautiful leather photo album and scrapbook . It holds 160 photos and has space to jot down your memories about each. Perfect for that long-distance love you don’t get to see daily! You can also make a custom-designed photo collage with a light-up stand like this one at Amazon for under $20. It can be displayed on a nightstand or desk, and they will remember your thoughtfulness every time they look at it!

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

High-quality scented candles create a cozy and romantic atmosphere, foster a relaxing environment and simply make a home more inviting. Their versatility and charm make them a perfect gift choice, especially if it’s a new relationship when you’re looking for something a little less intimate. This Love Letters soy candle from Homesick at Amazon boasts 60 to 80 hours of clean burning time, with notes of rose, jasmine and peony. A 3-wick gnome adorned "Be Mine" candle is also a great choice, as is this Rosy Romance manifesting candle , which melts down to reveal crystals that are said to bring love and affection to the user’s life.

SHOW YOUR PET LOVE ON VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THESE 10 PICKS

Make date night special with a fun and creative activity you can do together. This paint-n-sip kit at Walmart has everything you need to paint together, including canvas, paint, brushes and the easels too! Don’t forget the wine (aka the sip) to go with it! A wine-tasting flight box from Sugarwish is the perfect complement. Or if you’re the type who likes to play games instead, this couples date night game can spice things up and add a little fun and humor to your evening!

A selection of artisanal chocolates from Godiva makes a classic yet indulgent gift. The 80-year-old gourmet chocolate brand is a safe bet for any chocolate lover in your life and this decadent set comes with 12 ganache-filled truffles in flavors like Creme Brulee, Strawberry Creme Tarte, Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate Mousse. If their chocolate tastes are a bit less sophisticated, check out this Hershey gift assortment , which contains a whopping 5 lbs of mini favorites with 250 pieces in all!

All baubles don’t have to be expensive or fine jewelry to impress. This stylish Kendra Scott bracelet makes a statement with its small heart and stretches to accommodate many wrist sizes. If you want something more personal, this engravable pendant necklace at Amazon allows you to personalize it with their name and birthstone for a special touch. It also comes in three different metal choices.

A succulent is a charming and low-maintenance gift. These plants symbolize enduring love and bring life to any space. They are even better when planted in this hilarious planter emblazoned with "Life Would Succ Without You. " Don’t forget to pick up a succulent to go in it! You can also show how much your love has grown with this heart-shaped glass terrarium that can house succulents, air plants, cacti and more!

12 VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS AND ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

A valet tray like this leather option at Amazon is a practical yet stylish gift for men who appreciate organization. It provides a designated spot for essentials like keys, wallets, watches, pocket knives and coins, keeping everything neatly in one place and tucked out of site. Or, if you prefer something simple, this small leather tray holds just the essentials.

Cologne is a classic and useful gift that shows you’ve put thought into selecting a fragrance he’ll love and wear often. This Polo Blue is popular choice with a budget-friendly price tag. Or, he can try some different varieties and choose his own favorite with this travel set . For the ladies, an Estee Lauder Treasures gift set gives her lots of sweet-smelling options at under $40.

In today’s digital times, there’s nothing like a handwritten letter. With this Knock Knock set, you can write a series of love letters or notes expressing your feelings – and it makes it easy with prompts so you can just fill in the blanks. It’s an intimate gesture that’s sure to touch their heart! Or better yet – this set allows you to write and exchange sweet notes to each other!

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals