Flight passenger witnesses luggage buckled into 1st-class seat, igniting social media debate

It could sometimes be a struggle for airline passengers to find storage in an overhead bin, though one flight gave a carry-on an extra special seat.

In the "r/delta" Reddit forum, one woman shared that her husband witnessed a piece of luggage getting an upgrade, captioning the post, "When your bag gets a first class seat."

The user claimed her husband was upgraded to first class, flying from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, to Sacramento International Airport.

"Another FC [first class] passenger couldn’t fit her bag into the overhead compartment, so naturally it was given a FC seat," read the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit user for comment.

It's unclear whether the moment took place on a Delta flight.

The post showed a photo of a black hard shell suitcase placed on a first-class aisle seat and strapped in with a seat belt.

Reddit users took to the comments section with questions debating why the flight crew would allow a bag on a seat.

"Perfect seatmate," joked a user.

"Ignoring the fact that they were allowed to bring an oversized carry-on, provided it wasn't in somebody's seat, fair do's," said another.

One user commented, "if a bag can't fit into the regular overhead bin, the GAs [gate agents] should measure it and force the passenger to pay to check it."

"I mean, if she paid for it, what’s the issue," questioned a user.

Another added, "The real reason they don't do upgrades."

"I’ll be honest, this happened to me once. I was upgraded, list was cleared, bag didn’t fit in overhead so FA told me to buckle it next to me in the window seat," one user claimed.

Another added, "And the FA saw this and allowed it for take off and landing? Cause that seems not allowed."

"Cellos and some musical instruments are allowed to fly in their own seat in the cabin but the person pays for that second seat," commented one user.

A user commented, "FA should never have allowed that, you are not allowed to block egress in case of an emergency."

"In the US, wouldn’t this be against FAA regs for safety reasons," questioned one.

On the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) "Air Carrier Operations Bulletin," the agency lists rules for proper carry-on stowage procedures.

"Carry-on baggage may be stowed either against a passenger class divider or bulkhead if both are stressed for inertia loads, if it is restrained from shifting by FAA-approved tiedown straps or cargo nets," FAA's bulletin reads.

The bulletin also states there should be "preboarding scanning to ensure that size and amount of passenger carry-on baggage is in accordance."

Under the FAA "Carry-On Baggage Tips," the agency says "some aircraft have limited overhead bin space, and your personal item will need to fit under the seat in front of you."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FAA for comment.