Wildfire

Pepperdine University cross survives Franklin Fire: ‘Grateful to God’

Pepperdine students were forced to shelter in place as the Franklin Fire came dangerously close to campus

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Cross overlooking Pepperdine University survives Franklin Fire Video

Cross overlooking Pepperdine University survives Franklin Fire

A cross sitting atop a hiking trail overlooking Pepperdine University in Malibu, California has survived the Franklin Fire, which burned near the school earlier this week. (Credit: Pepperdine University)

A cross overlooking Pepperdine University miraculously withstood a wildfire that came dangerously close to the Malibu, California, campus and forced students to shelter in place earlier this week. 

A video shared by the campus on Wednesday shows a discernible hiking trail leading up to the unscathed cross surrounded by scorched dirt and vegetation. 

The school shared an unattributed quote from someone who said they became "teary-eyed" and "grateful to God" as they moved closer to the cross.

The cross sits at the top of a hiking trail that extends three miles into the Santa Monica Mountains.

pepperdine cross unburned

A cross sitting atop the Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.  (Pepperdine University)

The original cross burned down during the Woolsey Fire in 2018. The current 20-foot cross was placed there by the brothers of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the school said in a blog post.

In the meantime, firefighters are continuing to battle the blaze – dubbed the Franklin Fire – which was only 20% contained on Thursday. 

Dark palm trees stand tall against the raging Malibu fire

The Franklin Fire rages through the upscale city of Malibu. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The flames were fed by powerful winds that swept through the region at the beginning of the week, making it difficult for firefighters to control the flames.

The weather improved so much on Wednesday that meteorologists discontinued all red flag warnings, which indicate high fire danger, and crews were able to successfully push back against the flames.

The city, which is about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, is known for its rugged canyons, stunning bluffs and celebrities' seaside mansions.

Pepperdine University sign

The Franklin Fire caused a shelter-in-place order at Pepperdine University in Malibu as flames surrounded the campus. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

More than 3,700 Malibu residents have been allowed to return to their homes, but another 1,600 people with homes in the city remained under evacuation orders. A

ll told, some 20,000 residents in the city and neighboring areas have been affected by mandatory evacuation orders and warnings since the fire broke out late Monday.

The evacuation orders impacted many celebrities who live in the city, including Cher, Jane Seymour and Dick Van Dyke, among others. 

Early analysis shows little to no damage to structures at Pepperdine University. Final exams were postponed or canceled, and faculty members were determining how best to complete the semester, which ends this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

