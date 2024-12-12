Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Malibu wildfire forces celebrities to flee luxury homes as devastation spreads

In Malibu, the Franklin Fire is only 7% contained, prompting celebrities like Dick Van Dyke and Cher to evacuate

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Franklin wildfire spreads through Malibu community Video

Franklin wildfire spreads through Malibu community

Evacuation orders and warnings have gone out to 20,000 Southern California residents as firefighters battled a wind-driven wildfire in Malibu that burned near celebrities' seaside mansions. (The Associated Press)

Thousands of people have vacated their homes in Malibu, California, due to the Franklin Fire setting the city ablaze, including a litany of high-profile residents.

On Monday, fires spread throughout the area, exacerbated by dry land and Santa Ana winds. According to Cal Fire, six buildings have been damaged and nine have been destroyed. Only 7% of the blaze has been contained. Stars with homes reportedly in the affected area include Beyoncé and her embattled music mogul husband, Jay-Z, actress Julia Roberts, and popstar Lady Gaga. It's unclear if the stars' homes were affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke, Jane Seymour, Brooke Burke and other stars took to social media to share their devastation for their community, many fleeing with their children and beloved animals.

MALIBU WILDFIRE SURROUNDS DICK VAN DYKE'S HOME; 98-YEAR-OLD STAR 'SAFELY EVACUATED'

A map depicts the approximate location of Jane Seymour, Dick Van Dyke and Mark Hamill's homes as wildfires continue to tear through Southern California.

A map depicts the approximate location of Jane Seymour, Dick Van Dyke and Mark Hamill's homes as wildfires continue to tear through Southern California. (Fox News)

  • A home completely engulfed by fire being worked on in Malibu
    Image 1 of 3

    Firefighters approach a home engulfed in flames. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

  • Dark palm trees stand tall against the raging Malibu fire
    Image 2 of 3

    The Franklin Fire rages through Malibu, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  • A picture of a fence and the area around on fire
    Image 3 of 3

    A firefighter works to control flames. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke

Treasured legend Van Dyke told his followers he and his longtime love, wife Arlene Silver, had to leave Malibu. 

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for [our cat] Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires," Van Dyke wrote Wednesday on his official Facebook page.

A photo of the exterior of Dick Van Dyke's Malibu home inset a photo of Dick Van Dyke smiling in a classic tuxedo on the carpet

Dick Van Dyke fled his Malibu home with his wife and most of his pets. He located his cat Bobo when he returned home. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Apex/Mega)

Hours later, the veteran actor commented that he'd reunited with his feline friend. 

"We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning. There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully, he was easy to find and not harmed," Van Dyke shared.

On Thursday morning, Van Dyke appeared on the "Today" show and recounted the harrowing evacuation process.

"It was coming over the hill. You [could] see it," he said of the fire. "I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."

Mark Hamill looks off into the distance with his mouth slightly ajar on the red carpet

Mark Hamill provided some levity amid the wildfire raging across Malibu. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill could not evacuate Malibu due to the Franklin wildfire. The "Star Wars" actor alerted fans on social media that he was in lockdown. 

"Please stay safe everyone! I'm not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle," the 73-year-old wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Brooke Burke

Former "Dancing with the Stars" champion and TV personality Burke said she and her family are safe after evacuating their Malibu home. The mother of four shared photos on her Instagram, including one of her standing beside a firefighter who seemed to be canvasing the area.

Brooke Burke smiles in a brown dress on the carpet with a black Van Cleef necklace inset a photo of Brooke wearing a blue mask standing next to a firefighter in an Instagram story

Brooke Burke gave an update on her family after evacuating Malibu. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Brooke Burke Instagram)

"Prayers for Malibu…what a community. We love our home & we fight to protect it & somehow we remain disaster after disaster honoring this sacred space . I’m so grateful for all of our friends that have reached out & family, gardeners, helpers , neighbors & the 1000+ firstresponders, law enforcement, volunteers, & workers that helped save so much. So grateful for all the brave firefighters trying to navigate the uncertainty of Mother Nature & wicked winds," she wrote.

In a separate video shared on her Instagram story, Burke told followers her children, animals and home were all safe. 

"Just heartbroken for our friends and neighbors who can't say the same thing. ... Wild times in Malibu," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jane Seymour

On Wednesday, actress Seymour shared eerie images of Malibu ablaze on her Instagram.

Fire in Malibu with a cameraman in the shot videoing the fire

Jane Seymour shared a photo of the raging fire. (Jane Seymour/Instagram)

"The fires in our community are a stark reminder of how quickly life can change. Thankfully, my family and I were able to evacuate safely, but my thoughts are with everyone who is still in harm’s way, the brave firefighters risking everything to protect us, and the many who call Malibu home," she wrote. "Let’s continue to support each other, stay informed, and remain hopeful. Our community is strong, and together we’ll see through these challenging times."

Exterior shot of Jane Seymour's home with a red/orange sky

Seymour photographed the exterior of her home, showing how close the fire was to her property. (Jane Seymour/Instagram)

In a separate post, Seymour shared video of the raging fire, writing that she and her family had to flee the area.

"While the Franklin Fire continues to burn in Malibu and has gotten extremely close to our home, we remain evacuated and we are safe. We are deeply grateful for the amazing firefighters and the incredible band of Malibu volunteer firefighters who are risking everything to protect our homes and our community," she wrote. 

"This fire reminds us of the strength, the bravery, resilience, and compassion that bind us together in the hardest of times. Let’s continue to support and uplift one another, as we always do.

Jane Seymour in a red jumpsuit and floral cardigan lays sideways with her legs in the air on a black chair

Seymour, who lives in Malibu, was forced to evacuate her home with her family. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"To everyone fighting the flames and keeping us safe, thank you. Your courage is extraordinary."

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino in a black jacket smiles for the camera on the carpet in Los Angeles

Mira Sorvino says she and her family successfully fled Malibu. (Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty images)

Actress Mira Sorvino extended prayers to her community in Malibu after evacuating. The "Mighty Aphrodite" star wrote to X, "All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe. We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!!"

Sorvino and her husband, actor Christopher Backus, have four children together, two of whom are under the age of 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cher

Cher purses her lips on the carpet in a sparkly black outfit

Cher reportedly evacuated her home in Malibu due to the Franklin Fire. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Cher was forced to evacuate her Malibu home, The New York Times first reported. A representative for the singer told Fox News Digital that Cher, 78, "has not returned home yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to several additional stars who own property in the area.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending