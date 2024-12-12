Malibu wildfire forces celebrities to flee luxury homes as devastation spreads

Thousands of people have vacated their homes in Malibu, California, due to the Franklin Fire setting the city ablaze, including a litany of high-profile residents.

On Monday, fires spread throughout the area, exacerbated by dry land and Santa Ana winds. According to Cal Fire, six buildings have been damaged and nine have been destroyed. Only 7% of the blaze has been contained. Stars with homes reportedly in the affected area include Beyoncé and her embattled music mogul husband, Jay-Z, actress Julia Roberts, and popstar Lady Gaga. It's unclear if the stars' homes were affected by the fire.

Meanwhile, Dick Van Dyke, Jane Seymour, Brooke Burke and other stars took to social media to share their devastation for their community, many fleeing with their children and beloved animals.

MALIBU WILDFIRE SURROUNDS DICK VAN DYKE'S HOME; 98-YEAR-OLD STAR 'SAFELY EVACUATED'

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Dick Van Dyke

Treasured legend Van Dyke told his followers he and his longtime love, wife Arlene Silver, had to leave Malibu.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for [our cat] Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires," Van Dyke wrote Wednesday on his official Facebook page.

Hours later, the veteran actor commented that he'd reunited with his feline friend.

"We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning. There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully, he was easy to find and not harmed," Van Dyke shared.

On Thursday morning, Van Dyke appeared on the "Today" show and recounted the harrowing evacuation process.

"It was coming over the hill. You [could] see it," he said of the fire. "I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn’t get up. And three neighbors came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me."

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill could not evacuate Malibu due to the Franklin wildfire. The "Star Wars" actor alerted fans on social media that he was in lockdown.

"Please stay safe everyone! I'm not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle," the 73-year-old wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Brooke Burke

Former "Dancing with the Stars" champion and TV personality Burke said she and her family are safe after evacuating their Malibu home. The mother of four shared photos on her Instagram, including one of her standing beside a firefighter who seemed to be canvasing the area.

"Prayers for Malibu…what a community. We love our home & we fight to protect it & somehow we remain disaster after disaster honoring this sacred space . I’m so grateful for all of our friends that have reached out & family, gardeners, helpers , neighbors & the 1000+ firstresponders, law enforcement, volunteers, & workers that helped save so much. So grateful for all the brave firefighters trying to navigate the uncertainty of Mother Nature & wicked winds," she wrote.

In a separate video shared on her Instagram story, Burke told followers her children, animals and home were all safe.

"Just heartbroken for our friends and neighbors who can't say the same thing. ... Wild times in Malibu," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jane Seymour

On Wednesday, actress Seymour shared eerie images of Malibu ablaze on her Instagram.

"The fires in our community are a stark reminder of how quickly life can change. Thankfully, my family and I were able to evacuate safely, but my thoughts are with everyone who is still in harm’s way, the brave firefighters risking everything to protect us, and the many who call Malibu home," she wrote. "Let’s continue to support each other, stay informed, and remain hopeful. Our community is strong, and together we’ll see through these challenging times."

In a separate post, Seymour shared video of the raging fire, writing that she and her family had to flee the area.

"While the Franklin Fire continues to burn in Malibu and has gotten extremely close to our home, we remain evacuated and we are safe. We are deeply grateful for the amazing firefighters and the incredible band of Malibu volunteer firefighters who are risking everything to protect our homes and our community," she wrote.

"This fire reminds us of the strength, the bravery, resilience, and compassion that bind us together in the hardest of times. Let’s continue to support and uplift one another, as we always do.

"To everyone fighting the flames and keeping us safe, thank you. Your courage is extraordinary."

Mira Sorvino

Actress Mira Sorvino extended prayers to her community in Malibu after evacuating. The "Mighty Aphrodite" star wrote to X, "All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe. We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!!"

Sorvino and her husband, actor Christopher Backus, have four children together, two of whom are under the age of 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cher

Cher was forced to evacuate her Malibu home, The New York Times first reported. A representative for the singer told Fox News Digital that Cher, 78, "has not returned home yet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to several additional stars who own property in the area.