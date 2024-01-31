Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Pennsylvania family reunites with lost cat after multi-car crash in Minnesota

The cat's owner told Fox News Digital that her 'heart is healed' now that her pet is at home

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Courageous cat in Oklahoma chases off coyotes — saves dog's life Video

Courageous cat in Oklahoma chases off coyotes — saves dog's life

A Havanese pup, Oakley, was attacked by a coyote with another one lurking nearby when the household cat, Binx, chased the predators away. The Oklahoma homeowner shares footage of the daring rescue.

A Pennsylvania family who lost their cat amid a Minnesota car crash has finally been reunited with him more than three weeks after the collision.

The crash happened on Jan. 6 roughly around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis. A semi-truck had jackknifed on the highway, causing three vehicles to collide.

Becca Huss, 24, was involved in the crash. Her cat, Roo, a Russian blue whose formal name is Rooster, had been with her in the car but ran away from the scene.

TEXAS K9 IS AWARDED PURPLE HEART AFTER SURVIVING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING: ‘BRAVERY AND PURPOSE’ 

Huss sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was heartbroken to lose her pet, FOX 9 reported.

Becca holding Roo

Becca Huss was reunited with her beloved cat, who is named Roo, on Jan. 30. (Becca Huss)

"All I wanted to do was find him," Huss told Fox News Digital.

The cat was spotted 24 days later by a good Samaritan named Matt, who found him wandering around Monticello, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Huss' mother, Sharon, rushed to pick up the feline, who was underweight and missing a tooth. She took him to a veterinarian's office, where he was positively identified as Roo.

Huss told Fox News Digital that though Roo was injured, he's doing well. He became instantly relaxed as soon as he got home.

"Roo did sustain some injuries from the crash and being outside," Huss said. "But he is in pretty good shape, all things considered."

VIRGINIA CAT WEIGHING NEARLY 40 POUNDS IS ADOPTED IN MERE HOURS: 'THAT’S MY CAT'

Roo sleeping

Roo, a Russian blue whose formal name is Rooster, ran away from the scene of a car crash that his owner was involved in. (Becca Huss)

"I haven’t been able to move past the accident without Roo, but now I finally feel like I have some closure with him home," she added. "I still have some doctor appointments, but my heart is healed with him home."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Huss said that her mother had extended her stay in Fargo to help her find her cat. She also thanked the stranger, Matt, who had found her pet.

"I'm very grateful to Matt who found Roo and was able to reunite us," Huss told Fox News Digital. "He is the reason for my heart being healed."

"But also the entire community who kept their eyes out for him and sent possible sightings," she added. "If it weren’t for everyone, I don’t think I would have my baby boy home." 

Roo sitting in gift bag

Roo the cat was found by a good Samaritan named Matt, who was able to trap him and return him to Huss. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

Sharon, Huss's mom, told Fox News Digital that her family is "so happy to have Roo home."

"I think Roo’s story is a miracle," Sharon said. "He not only survived an accident with a tractor trailer, but sub-zero temperatures and 24 days on his own."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family hopes that their story brings comfort to pet owners with missing animals.

"I hope it brings hope to others with lost pets," Sharon said. "It’s an up-and-down, day-to-day ride of emotions."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.