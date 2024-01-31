Pennsylvania family reunites with lost cat after multi-car crash in Minnesota

A Pennsylvania family who lost their cat amid a Minnesota car crash has finally been reunited with him more than three weeks after the collision.

The crash happened on Jan. 6 roughly around 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis. A semi-truck had jackknifed on the highway, causing three vehicles to collide.

Becca Huss, 24, was involved in the crash. Her cat, Roo, a Russian blue whose formal name is Rooster, had been with her in the car but ran away from the scene.

Huss sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was heartbroken to lose her pet, FOX 9 reported.

"All I wanted to do was find him," Huss told Fox News Digital.

The cat was spotted 24 days later by a good Samaritan named Matt, who found him wandering around Monticello, Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Huss' mother, Sharon, rushed to pick up the feline, who was underweight and missing a tooth. She took him to a veterinarian's office, where he was positively identified as Roo.

Huss told Fox News Digital that though Roo was injured, he's doing well. He became instantly relaxed as soon as he got home.

"Roo did sustain some injuries from the crash and being outside," Huss said. "But he is in pretty good shape, all things considered."

"I haven’t been able to move past the accident without Roo, but now I finally feel like I have some closure with him home," she added. "I still have some doctor appointments, but my heart is healed with him home."

Huss said that her mother had extended her stay in Fargo to help her find her cat. She also thanked the stranger, Matt, who had found her pet.

"I'm very grateful to Matt who found Roo and was able to reunite us," Huss told Fox News Digital. "He is the reason for my heart being healed."

"But also the entire community who kept their eyes out for him and sent possible sightings," she added. "If it weren’t for everyone, I don’t think I would have my baby boy home."

Sharon, Huss's mom, told Fox News Digital that her family is "so happy to have Roo home."

"I think Roo’s story is a miracle," Sharon said. "He not only survived an accident with a tractor trailer, but sub-zero temperatures and 24 days on his own."

The family hopes that their story brings comfort to pet owners with missing animals.

"I hope it brings hope to others with lost pets," Sharon said. "It’s an up-and-down, day-to-day ride of emotions."