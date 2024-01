Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Texas K9 was awarded a Purple Heart on Tuesday after he heroically responded to an officer-involved shooting in November.

Jack, a K9 who works with the Weatherford Police Department, was attempting to help serve a warrant when the event turned into a police shootout with a suspect.

Jack was shot in his paw and ear during the exchange of fire, FOX 4 reported.

The department announced last week that Jack is now healed and would be honored for his efforts.

"K9 Jack has recovered fully from his gunshot wound and is happy to be back at work," the department wrote on Facebook.

During Tuesday's ceremony, the K9 received a standing ovation before he was awarded the medal.

"Jack very selflessly, with bravery and purpose, put himself between the fugitive and officers," Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said during the ceremony.

"There is no question in my mind that Jack's actions that night prevented further harm to our officers and those that were there," Arnold added.

Weatherford's city council also presented Jack with a goody basket filled with chew toys and his favorite snack, Cheez Whiz.

"Good boy, we appreciate Jack and our law enforcement," a Facebook user wrote in a comment on the police department's post.

"Handsome, brave boy!" another admirer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Weatherford Police Department for additional comment.