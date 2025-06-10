Expand / Collapse search
Passengers share 'weirdest' things seen on planes, plus Walmart customer calls cops on himself

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
flight passenger eating

On Reddit, people are complaining about other flight passengers who eat messy or unusual foods while on board.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

PLANE CRAZY: Travel experts discuss airplane etiquette as Reddit users share strangest flight experiences.

FAITH JOURNEY: A rare 14th-century Bible is on exhibit, a year after a family bought it for a seven-figure sum.

'WHOLE CIRCUS': A customer called police on Walmart after mistakenly charging himself for 999 avocados at the self-checkout.

Avocados are shown in a black bin at Walmart.

A man claimed Walmart was "robbing him" after he accidentally rang up 999 avocados using the store's self-checkout kiosk. (Mayolo Lopez Guiterrez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

ROLL OUT – From quick getaways to extended adventures, find the perfect travel companion with this selection of 10 versatile and durable travel bags. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.