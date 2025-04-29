Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel in style with these luggage options for any trip

Luggage options for every trip

By Jené Luciani Sena
Published
Luggage that's the perfect match for the next journey.  (iStock)

Selecting the right luggage to stow all your essentials is crucial for a smooth travel experience, whether you're packing light for a solo tourist adventure or organizing essentials for the whole family. With a plethora of options available – from compact carry-ons to spacious suitcases – it's essential to choose luggage that suits your specific travel needs.​ Here are 10 luggage items to help you find the perfect match for your journey ahead.

Carry-on luggage for short trips

Hardside 21-inch suitcase: $56.49

This Amazon Basics suitcase offers a durable hard shell, double spinner wheels and a scratch-resistant surface.

This Amazon Basics suitcase offers a durable hard shell, double spinner wheels, a scratch-resistant surface and an expandable design for extra packing space. Its compact size fits most airline overhead compartments, making it perfect for weekend trips or business travel. If you like it and want to complete the set, Amazon offers coordinating medium and large-sized bags. 

Softside 21-inch suitcase: on sale for $144.49 (15% off)

Original price: $169.99

Weighing just 5.4 pounds, the Maxlite 5 is designed for ease of use and maneuverability with its softside construction.

Weighing just 5.4 pounds, the Maxlite 5 is designed for ease of use and maneuverability. Its softside construction allows for flexible packing and the expandable feature provides additional space when needed. The four-spinner wheels ensure smooth rolling through airports or wherever your journey may take you. Don’t forget the matching underseat bag, which can also be used for a shorter trip when you’re packing light.  

Essential 22-inch suitcase: $699

This Briggs &amp; Riley fabric carry-on features compression-expansion technology, allowing for increased packing capacity without compromising size restrictions.

This Briggs & Riley fabric carry-on features compression-expansion technology, allowing for increased packing capacity without compromising size restrictions. The durable ballistic nylon fabric resists wear, while the lifetime guarantee offers shoppers peace of mind. You can also get it monogrammed. The brand’s packing cube set makes travel even easier, helping to save even more space and keep items ultra-organized.

Metrosafe backpack: on sale for $159.95 (6% off)

Original price: $169.95

The PackSafe Metrosafe backpack is designed to comply with strict airline baggage policies, and fits easily under airplane seats.

For travelers seeking a compact yet spacious carry-on, the PackSafe Metrosafe backpack is designed to comply with strict airline baggage policies, and fits easily under airplane seats. Despite its compact size, it offers a generous 20-liter capacity, making it ideal for short trips. The backpack features a dedicated laptop compartment, an anti-theft pocket and a luggage slip, all wrapped in waterproof nylon fabric. If you’re looking to spend a little less, this Sinaliy style is another great option. 

Checked luggage for longer journeys 

Samsonite Freeform hardside expandable 28-inch suitcase: on sale for $253.19 (58% off)

Original price: $559.99

This lightweight yet spacious suitcase from trusted brand Samsonite features a durable polycarbonate shell and a 360-degree spinner wheel system.

This lightweight yet spacious suitcase from trusted brand Samsonite, available at Macy’s, features a durable polycarbonate shell and a 360-degree spinner wheel system for effortless mobility. The expandable design provides additional packing space, while the built-in TSA-approved lock ensures security for your valuables. Luggage tags like this patriotic set from Samsonite are essential, but you can take it a step further and grab this set of Bluetooth-enabled trackers to ensure your luggage never gets lost.

Medium suitcase with expandable spinner: $799

Designed for extended trips, this Briggs &amp; Riley medium-sized suitcase features the brand's signature technology for on-demand expansion.

Designed for extended trips, this Briggs & Riley medium-sized suitcase features the brand's signature technology for on-demand expansion. The flat interior surface minimizes wrinkling and the durable construction withstands the rigors of travel. The lifetime guarantee covers repairs, including damage caused by airlines. The same bag is also available at Amazon in basic black. 

Duffel and tote bags for a weekend getaway

Foldable travel tote bag: $59.95

This lightweight Foldie Foldable tote expands to a generous 40-liter capacity, making it ideal for beach outings, weekend trips or as an extra bag for souvenirs.

This lightweight Foldie Foldable tote on Amazon folds down for easy storage, as its name implies. It expands to a generous 40-liter capacity, making it ideal for beach outings, weekend trips or as an extra bag for souvenirs.

Kid-friendly luggage 

Kids' hardside luggage: on sale for $67.19 (58% off)

Original price: $160

This American Tourister suitcase features fun, colorful Disney designs and a durable hard shell. 

Designed with children in mind, this American Tourister suitcase at Macy’s features fun, colorful Disney designs and a durable hard shell. The easy-to-use pull handle and smooth-rolling wheels make it manageable for young travelers, encouraging independence during family trips. You might also consider the JetKids suitcase at Nordstrom, which allows kids to ride on it, saving your arms from carrying tired, cranky kids through the airport. When traveling with kids, it’s always best to be prepared and purchase an airplane pillow set, which helps ensure their comfort the entire time.

Kids' hardside spinner suitcase: $42.45

This compact Rockland Jr. spinner suitcase is lightweight and features 360-degree wheels for effortless maneuvering for your tot.

This compact Rockland Jr. spinner is lightweight and features 360-degree wheels for effortless maneuvering for your tot. The playful patterns, including frogs, monkeys, ladybugs and more, and sturdy construction make it both fun and functional for little travelers. If a backpack bag is easier for them to carry, this Popatu airplane version also features a handle that pulls out and converts it to a roller bag.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 