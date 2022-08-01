Parts of Massachusetts are suffering through a 'critical' drought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The greater Boston area is suffering from "critical" drought conditions after four months of persistent below-normal rainfall, according to the drought alert from the Massachusetts state government and its website.

The state joins many others in the nation that are suffering from a lack of rainfall right now.

"Severe" drought conditions have spread from the West coast into much of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, as well as parts of Central U.S., according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

HOUSTON ASKS TEXANS TO CONSERVE WATER AMID DROUGHT

In Massachusetts, dry stream beds and ponds are visible in many locations, Mass.gov notes, and fire danger — particularly in the northern half of state — is on the rise.

"With the majority of the state currently experiencing elevated temperatures and forecasts predicting little to no meaningful precipitation," Mass.gov shared on July 21 — "Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) secretary Beth Card today declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central regions of the state."

The agency also said, "The Southeast and Connecticut River Valley regions will remain at a Level 2 – Significant Drought, and the Cape Cod region will join the islands and Western regions at Level 1 – Mild Drought."

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL TIPS INCLUDE WARNINGS FOR PARENTS ABOUT ‘WOKE POLICIES'

For some Massachusetts homeowners, the drought is the death knell for caring about how their yard and gardens look to both themselves and others.

"I have a lot of energy and enthusiasm for yard work until about this time every year," one homeowner who lives north of Boston told Fox News Digital on Monday.

"I have an irrigation system, but I don’t want to run up my water bill this year with other costs so high," she continued, "so the yard will just have to look how it looks, for now."

Mass.gov states that for Level 3 drought conditions, homeowners should not water their lawns at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For Level 2 drought, watering should be limited to hand-held watering or drip watering — a micro-irrigation system that "drips" water to plant roots.

"Be mindful of your water use to ensure essential needs, such as drinking water and fire protection, are being met, and habitats have enough water to support their natural functions," the website notes.

SHARK SIGHTINGS IN CAPE COD WATERS BALLOONED AGAIN ON FRIDAY

They also advise people to "exercise caution when using charcoal grills, backyard firepits and other open-flame outdoor activities to prevent outdoor fires."