Houston asks Texans to conserve water amid drought

Houston is asking its more than 2 million residents to conserve water amidst moderate to severe drought conditions.

The Texas city activated a plan on Tuesday calling for "Stage One" conservation measures following an observed drop in rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures.

"During the past month, the City of Houston has had record-setting high temperatures above 90 degrees and a significant decrease in rainfall," Houston Public Works said in a release. "As a result, most of Houston's service area is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. These conditions call for implementation of Stage One water conservation measures."

The plan instructs people to limit outdoor watering to twice a week between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. CDT.

Single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays, and those with odd-numbered street addresses can do so on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

All other customers are allowed to water on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Water customers are also reminded to check and repair water leaks and sprinkler heads.

The city said the voluntary efforts would help reduce water use by 5%.

According to FOX Weather, the National Weather Service shows Houston is behind its monthly average precipitation of nearly 4.3 inches.

Temperatures in Space City have been at or above 95 degrees every day since June 7.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 80% of Texas is in some level of drought.

In addition, power demand there has reached a new all-time high.

