Cat adoption ad goes viral for its refreshing honesty: 'She will own you, your house, your belongings'

A funny and honest Facebook post about a Maryland cat who is up for adoption went viral over the Thanksgiving weekend, as people commiserated about a cat described as "a more lively houseplant."

Named Quinn, age 3, the cat was brought to the Humane Society of Washington County in Hagerstown, Maryland, in August as a stray. She is currently the longest-term cat resident of the shelter.

Her time at the shelter, however, may soon be coming to an end thanks to a viral Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 24.

'SAD CAT’ NAMED ELLIE SURRENDERED BY OWNER BECAUSE ANIMAL 'WANTED TO CUDDLE,' THEN GOES VIRAL

Unlike a more typical adoption advertisement, the Humane Society of Washington County highlighted all of Quinn's quirks — namely, that she's not exactly the most sociable and lovable cat.

"Do you want a cat who doesn't want you? Do you crave the feeling of being judged in your own home? Do you need someone who will slap you back into reality without notice? If you answered yes to any of these questions, we have the cat for you," wrote the Humane Society of Washington County.

"Meet Quinn!" it added.

Quinn, said the Facebook post, is "not for everyone."

"But surely there's someone out there who would appreciate her icy stare and her sudden smacks," they said.

This particular feline, said the post, "has an uncanny ability to make people feel unwelcome in her presence" — which is perfect for those who are "tired of visitors."

Additionally, Quinn has extremely limited physical requirements. She "only seems to want to play about once a month," the shelter said.

CALIFORNIA CAT SHELTER GOES VIRAL FOR SHARING ITS HILARIOUS 'NICE OR NAUGHTY' FELINE OF THE WEEK

"Quinn is essentially a more lively houseplant, because all she really needs a human for is food, water and changing her litter," said the post. "If you adopt Quinn, you will not be her owner, because Quinn cannot be owned. She will own you, your house, your belongings and everything you hold dear."

The shelter also said the cat is not on the main adoption floor — and must be asked for by name.

"She's currently living in an office where she rules with an iron paw," the shelter said.

Anyone looking to be "Quinn's servant" should not have any small children or dogs in the house, said the Humane Society of Washington County.

"Quinn would challenge any dog to a fight," said the shelter. "For the dog's safety, it's best she goes to a home without any canines."

CATS QUIZ! HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT FELINES? TEST YOURSELF!

Ever since the post was published, it's been shared hundreds of times across various social media platforms.

Many comments on the original Facebook post praised both the honesty of the shelter and defended Quinn's behavior as typical "tortitude."

Tortiseshell cats, or "torties," are said to have more of an independent attitude than other cats, notes the website Cats.com. A 2016 study into cat aggression found that the "tortitude" stereotype could be true, said the same website.

"What terrific description and marketing of beautiful Quinn. I'm sure her servant is out there somewhere," said one Facebook user.

Another defended her, saying "She's just misunderstood. She just needs her person."

STOWAWAY CAT FOUND IN LUGGAGE AT JFK AIRPORT DURING THANKSGIVING RUSH TO ENJOY HIS HOLIDAY

The viral adoption ad came after an earlier post read like a more typical adoption advertisement, Colin A. Berry, executive director of the Humane Society of Washington County, told Fox News Digital.

"We originally [shared] a conservative post highlighting Quinn’s strengths, but when no one came for her, we decided the best way to find her a home was to rip off the band-aid and just let her true colors shine," said Berry.

"After all, honesty is the best policy, and in the case of adoption, it gives the animal the best chance at finding a home best suited to their individual needs," Berry added.

When Quinn first arrived at the Humane Society of Washington County, it became quickly apparent she was not the most sociable of cats.

"It took close to a week for staff to be able to touch her, and even then, it was dicey," said Berry.

Once she was sedated for an exam, she was given a clean bill of health, Berry said, so her behavior is not due to any sort of health condition or pain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After observing a lack progress by Quinn in terms of her behavior among the general population, the staff at the Humane Society of Washington County realized that she was a special case — and they needed to know more about her. She was moved to a private office for additional observation and interaction.

"Everyone thought time and space would help, but as it turns out, Quinn is just Quinn," said Berry. "She's a lady who knows what she wants and when she wants it."

"The truth is that Quinn is loving, until she’s not, and we’re OK with that. Our staff have done an incredible job embracing and even celebrating her quirky little self," said Quinn.

While Quinn has not yet been adopted, "she has definitely earned quite a following," said Berry.

"Quinn has her very own fan club filled not only with cat lovers, but also people who can relate to her prickly preferences," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And while it has been "fun to watch" people fawn over Quinn, Berry is hopeful that she will one day be adopted.

"At the end of the day, we just want Quinn to find her happily ever after," said Berry. "We know there is someone out there who will give her the space and time she demands."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.